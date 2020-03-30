VIDEO: The Barricade Boys With Alfie Boe, Ramin Karimloo & More Perform 'Bring Him Home'

With a heartfelt message to "Stay at home and support the NHS so they can bring your loved ones home", The Barricade Boys have joined forces with some very special guests to put together a stunning rendition of "Bring Him Home" from Les Misérables.

Watch the video below!

Scott Garnham, co-founder of The Barricade Boys says, "Music has this incredible power to make people stop and listen. "Bring Him Home" will resonate with so many people - it's a trying and scary time for everyone but we still have a lot to be grateful for, in particular, our incredible NHS. This is just a very small way of saying thank you."

From their own homes, The Barricade Boys are joined by the musical theatre stars; Alfie Boe, Ramin Karimloo, John Owen-Jones, David Shannon, Alistair Brammer, Fra Fee and Rob Houchen, who are all former cast members of Les Misérables.

Featuring fabulous harmonies and incredible vocals, The Barricade Boys showcase the UK's finest male voices from the world's longest running musical - Les Misérables. Founded in 2016 by Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield, The Barricade Boys have played nearly every major role in musical theatre from The Phantom of The Opera to Jersey Boys, and of course Les Misérables. This project features Barricade Boys Scott Garnham, Simon Schofield, Kieran Brown, Lee Honey-Jones and Alistair Barron.

The collaboration is also backed by Alfie Boe who says: "I was overwhelmed witnessing the selfless acts of kindness, commitment and dedication through such turbulent times beyond anything we've ever known by the NHS. They are all incredible."

After sell-out performances in London's West End and on Broadway, The Barricade Boys have rightfully secured their place as the world's leading musical theatre super group. The Barricade Boys have played nearly every major role in musical theatre from The Phantom of The Opera, Wicked and Billy Elliot to Jersey Boys, The Sound Of Music and of course Les Misérables.

The Barricade Boys not only perform the world's greatest show tunes, but they also celebrate music from some of the most iconic names in the music industry, from powerful ballads and beautiful operatic arias to some of the best pop, rock and swing numbers of all time.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You