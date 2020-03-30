VIDEO: Helen Mirren Has A Poetic Message For World Leaders
Dame Helen Mirren, who has won Academy, BAFTA, Golden Globe, Olivier and Tony Awards for her portrayal of The Queen, yesterday released a very majestic message on Instagram to world leaders dealing with the virus outbreak.
Mirren delivered her missive in the form of an extract from poet John Donne's Meditation XVII - beginning with the vital idea "No man is an island". Let's hope all our leaders heed this call for community and positive collective action...
Watch Mirren below!
A poem for our governments and leaders, the good the bad and the ugly
A post shared by Helen Mirren (@helenmirren) on Mar 29, 2020 at 1:44pm PDT
Mirren had previously shared a well-known Shakespeare sonnet to cheer up those in isolation. Watch her recite below!
A post shared by Helen Mirren (@helenmirren) on Mar 22, 2020 at 5:35pm PDT
