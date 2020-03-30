VIDEO: Helen Mirren Has A Poetic Message For World Leaders

Dame Helen Mirren, who has won Academy, BAFTA, Golden Globe, Olivier and Tony Awards for her portrayal of The Queen, yesterday released a very majestic message on Instagram to world leaders dealing with the virus outbreak.

Mirren delivered her missive in the form of an extract from poet John Donne's Meditation XVII - beginning with the vital idea "No man is an island". Let's hope all our leaders heed this call for community and positive collective action...

Watch Mirren below!

Mirren had previously shared a well-known Shakespeare sonnet to cheer up those in isolation. Watch her recite below!





