BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records QuaranStreams- My Favorite Broadway: The Leading Ladies
BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.
In this episode, Ben and Daniel discuss the 1998 Carnegie Hall concert "My Favorite Broadway: The Leading Ladies." The concert was hosted by Julie Andrews and featured Broadway superstars such as Nell Carter, Lea DeLaria, Linda Eder, Jennifer Holliday, Anna Kendrick, Judy Kuhn, Priscilla Lopez, Dorothy Loudon, Rebecca Luker, Marin Mazzie, Andrea McArdle, Audra McDonald, Liza Minnelli, Debra Monk, Rosie O'Donnell, Faith Prince, and Karen Ziemba. It was directed by Scott Ellis and conducted by Paul Gemignani. Subscribe to Broken Records on YouTube and follow our QuaranStreams playlist.
Subsequent episodes will appear weekly on BroadwayWorld as well as on all your favorite podcast sites from iTunes to Spotify.