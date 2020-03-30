VIDEO: Joe Iconis Fans Create 'Andy's Song' Tribute Video

The Twitter stans of composer Joe Iconis and his frequent collaborator and Be More Chill star, George Salazar, came together this week to create a tribute to the duo.

Using the infamous celebrity "Imagine" video as a blueprint, the teens edited together their very own multi-key version of Iconis and Salazar's number, "Andy's Song."

Check out their mashup below!

Joe Iconis is a writer and performer. As a composer - lyricist - book writer, he has authored the musicals Be More Chill (Broadway, Signature Theater, Two River Theater), Broadway Bounty Hunter (Greenwich House Theatre, Barrington Stage Company), Things to Ruin (Second Stage), Bloodsong of Love (Ars Nova), The Black Suits (Center Theater Group), ReWrite (Urban Stages), Theaterworks USA's The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks and We The People, and the currently in development Hunter S. Thompson Musical (for La Jolla Playhouse) and Love In Hate Nation. Joe has also written the book for the upcoming musical Punk Rock Girl. Albums: Be More Chill (Original Cast Recording), Two-Player Game (with George Salazar), Things To Ruin (Original Cast Recording) and The Joe Iconis Rock and Roll Jamboree all available on Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight Records.

Joe's songs appeared on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash." His concert act, Joe Iconis and Family, frequently plays Feinstein's/54 Below, The Laurie Beechman Theater, Weston Playhouse, and other venues around the country. He has been nominated for a Tony Award, two Drama Desk Awards, a Lucille Lortel Award, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, an ASCAP Harold Adamson Lyric Award, a Doris Duke Grant, and a MAC John Wallowitch Songwriting Award. www.MrJoeIconis.com.

George Salazar is best known for originating the role of "Michael Mell" in Be More Chill (coming to the Signature off-Broadway this summer) and for his Drama Desk-nominated performance in off-Broadway's The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. Most recently George starred in The Pasadena Playhouse production of Little Shop of Horrors.

He was previously seen off-Broadway in Keen Company's Drama Desk-nominated revival of tick, tick... BOOM! and in David Byrne and Fatboy Slim's hit off-Broadway immersive musical, Here Lies Love. George made his Broadway debut singing "Light of the World" in the 2011 Revival of Godspell and toured with the second national company of Spring Awakening prior to that.





