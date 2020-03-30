VIDEO: The Original FUN HOME Kids Sing a Tribute to the Heroes of the Health Crisis

The original kids of Fun Home have created a touching tribute to the heroes working during the current health crisis.

Sydney Lucas shared the video on Instagram, which also features original cast members Oscar Williams, Zell Steele Morrow, and Gabriella Pizzolo.

Lucas writes: "We didn't have enough syllables to mention all of the heroes we are grateful for but thank you to the nurses, doctors, caretakers, EMTs, all of the healthcare and medical workers, as well as all of the essential workers making sure we can still get food, groceries, packages, etc.!! We are indebted to all of you!!"

Watch the video below!





