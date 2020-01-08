Wake Up With BWW 1/8: SING STREET Will Transfer to Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Sing Street is headed to Broadway! New York Theatre Workshop's new musical will transfer directly to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre on Thursday, March 26, 2020, and opening on Sunday April 19. SING STREET on Broadway will star Max Bartos as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan as Gary, Billy Carter as Robert, Zara Devlin as Raphina, Jakeim Hart as Larry, Martin Moran as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb as Barry, Brenock O'Connor as Conor, Gian Perez as Kevin, Sam Poon as Eamon, Skyler Volpe as Anne, and Amy Warren as Penny.

Further casting has been announced for MJ the Musical! Joining the previously announced Ephraim Sykes, will be Quentin Earl Darrington, Whitney Bashor, Gabriel Ruiz, Antoine L. Smith, Joey Sorge, Darius Barnes, Raymond Baynard, Coral Dolphin, John Edwards, Ayana George, Kali May Grinder, Apollo Levine, Ryan VanDenBoom, Lamont Walker II, Naomi C. Walley, and Zelig Williams.

Donna Vivino is hitting the road on the Cats tour! BroadwayWorld has learned that the Wicked Broadway alum will play the role of Grizabella beginning February 2020.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Photo Coverage: Erika Jayne and Paulo Szot Join the Cast of CHICAGO on Broadway

by Katherine Lee

Yesterday, January 6, singer, actress and TV sensation Erika Jayne (Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills") made her Broadway debut in the role of "Roxie Hart" in CHICAGO on Broadway alongside Tony Award-winner and opera star Paulo Szot as "Billy Flynn.". (more...)

2) Sondheim Theatre Has Delayed Opening Event Following Stephen Sondheim Fall

Cameron Mackintosh has announced that the lunchtime opening event for the Sondheim Theatre has been delayed after Stephen Sondheim suffered a fall that has left him 'temporarily incapacitated'.. (more...)

3) Quentin Earl Darrington, Whitney Bashor and More to Star in MJ Alongside Ephraim Sykes

Lia Vollack Productions and The Michael Jackson Estate announced today the official cast for the upcoming World Premiere of MJ the musical on Broadway. Preview performances will begin on Monday, July 6th, with Opening Night set for Thursday, August 13th at 6:30 p.m., at the Neil Simon Theatre, New York City.. (more...)

4) PHOTO: Get A Sneak Peek At COMPANY's Set Model

Phone rings, door chimes, in comes Company! With this season's Broadway revival of Company beginning previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre this March with Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, and more, we're getting a first look at the production's set model. Check it out in this photo!. (more...)

5) Exclusive: Donna Vivino Will Take Over As Grizabella on CATS National Tour

BroadwayWorld has learned that WICKED Broadway alumni Donna Vivino will go past the Russel Hotel to the Heaviside Layer as Grizabella on the CATS tour beginning February 2020.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Megan Hilty

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

Site-specific THE WOMAN IN BLACK begins previews tonight at the McKittrick Hotel!

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, presents the original production of long-running West End play The Woman In Black. Previews will begin in the hotel's hidden pub The Club Car on January 8, with an official opening on January 23, 2020.

The Woman in Black tells the story of a young lawyer who stumbles upon a small town with a grave secret. Stephen Mallatratt's ingenious stage adaptation comes dramatically alive in Robin Herford's gripping production of Susan Hill's acclaimed ghost story.

Director Robin Herford reunites with actors Ben Porter and David Acton, who both starred in the London stage production, to reprise their roles for this limited engagement at The McKittrick. There, The Club Car provides the perfect setting to weave the story among and around its audience.

BWW Exclusive: Watch the Pilot of NBC's New Musical Comedy ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her - her family, co-workers and complete strangers - through popular songs.

What we're geeking out over: SING STREET Will Transfer to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre This Spring

New York Theatre Workshop's critically-acclaimed World Premiere of the new musical SING STREET, currently playing a sold-out engagement at NYTW, will transfer directly to Broadway beginning performances at the Lyceum Theatre on Thursday, March 26, 2020, and opening on Sunday April 19.

SING STREET on Broadway will star Max Bartos as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan as Gary, Billy Carter as Robert, Zara Devlin as Raphina, Jakeim Hart as Larry, Martin Moran as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb as Barry, Brenock O'Connor as Conor, Gian Perez as Kevin, Sam Poon as Eamon, Skyler Volpe as Anne, and Amy Warren as Penny.

What we're listening to: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes The Skivvies

Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales: The Skivvies, Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina. Lauren and Nick strip down the process of what it is like to create their hilarious, unique, and authentic show.

Social Butterfly: Adam Driver Thanks STAR WARS Fans For Arts In The Armed Forces Fundraiser

A message from AITAF Founder Adam Driver pic.twitter.com/EFbSSSn2q0 - Arts in the Armed Forces (@AITAF) January 7, 2020

Film and stage star, Adam Driver took to social media today to thank Star Wars fans for a GoFundMe campaign set up in honor of Driver's heroic Star Wars alter ego, Ben Solo. All proceeds from the fundraiser benefit Driver's nonprofit organization, Arts in the Armed Forces.

To date, the campaign has raised over $62,000 dollars. To express his gratitude for the support of AITAF and Star Wars movies, Driver posted a message on Twitter:

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Harriet Harris, who turns 65 today!

Harris is a Tony Award-winning alumna of The Acting Company whose Company credits include Chapeau, Mother Courage, Camino Real, The Voice of My Own, Five by Tenn, The White Devil, Split, Domino Courts, Broadway, Romeo and Juliet, Elizabeth I, and King Lear. She has appeared on Broadway in It Shoulda Been You, Cinderella, Cry-Baby, Old Acquaintance, Thoroughly Modern Millie (2002 Tony and Drama Desk Awards), and The Man Who Came to Dinner. Her Off-Broadway credits include Me and My Girl (City Center Encores), The Low Road, The Roads to Home, Standing On Ceremony, Yeast Nation, Little Me (City Center Encores), Jeffrey (Drama Desk nomination), Bella, and Belle of Byelorussia(Drama Desk nomination). She has appeared in films including Phantom Thread, Love is Strange, Memento, Nurse Betty, Addams Family Values, and on television as Felicia Tillman on "Desperate Housewives" and Bebe Glazer on "Frasier."

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles