BWW Exclusive: Watch the Pilot of NBC's New Musical Comedy ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST
The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, with Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen, and special guest star Lauren Graham.
If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her - her family, co-workers and complete strangers - through popular songs.
Watch the ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST Pilot Below!
At first, she questions her own sanity, but after getting some guidance from her musically adept neighbor, Mo, and making a breakthrough with her ailing father, Zoey soon realizes this unwanted curse may just be an incredibly wonderful gift as she connects with the world like never before.
The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, with Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen. Lauren Graham is special guest star. Austin Winsberg writes and executive produces.
Richard Shepard directed and executive produced the pilot episode. Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles also executive produce. Jason Wang co-executive produces, and Dan Magnante produces. ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST is produced by Lionsgate and Universal Television in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment and Universal Music Group's Polygram.
