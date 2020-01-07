PHOTO: Get A Sneak Peek At COMPANY's Set Model

Phone rings, door chimes, in comes Company! With this season's Broadway revival of Company beginning previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre this March with Katrina Lenk, Patti LuPone, and more, we're getting a first look at the production's set model. Check it out with the photo below!

"But alone is alone, not alive" A sneak peek at the #CompanyBroadway set model ? pic.twitter.com/4ZgPxtWG4Y - COMPANY (@CompanyBway) January 7, 2020

Company will come home to New York this season, with opening night set for March 22, 2020 at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The production will officially open on Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday following previews, which begin Monday, March 2. The production, directed by Marianne Elliott, will not be a replica of the version that recently ran in London's West End. It will feature an American cast, and some updates.

The full principal cast for Company includes Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, Patti LuPone as JoAnne, Rashidra Scott as Susan, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Matt Doyle as Jamie, Christopher Fitzgerald as David, Christopher Sieber as Harry, Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J.



At Bobbie's 35th birthday party all her friends are wondering why she isn't married; why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to have a family. The multi-award winning musical comedy about life, love and marriage includes Stephen Sondheim's iconic songs, "The Ladies who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side," and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."





