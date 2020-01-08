Breaking: SING STREET Will Transfer to Broadway's Lyceum Theatre This Spring

New York Theatre Workshop's critically-acclaimed World Premiere of the new musical SING STREET, currently playing a sold-out engagement at NYTW, will transfer directly to Broadway beginning performances at the Lyceum Theatre on Thursday, March 26, 2020, and opening on Sunday April 19.

SING STREET on Broadway will star Max Bartos as Darren, Brendan C. Callahan as Gary, Billy Carter as Robert, Zara Devlin as Raphina, Jakeim Hart as Larry, Martin Moran as Brother Baxter, Anne L. Nathan as Sandra, Johnny Newcomb as Barry, Brenock O'Connor as Conor, Gian Perez as Kevin, Sam Poon as Eamon, Skyler Volpe as Anne, and Amy Warren as Penny.

The off-stage cover will be Ilan Eskenazi and Anthony Genovesi will be SING STREET's drummer. Additional casting for SING STREET on Broadway to be announced soon.

Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Sixteen-year-old Conor and his schoolmates turn to music to escape troubles at home and impress a mysterious girl. With a score that embraces the new wave sounds of the era, SING STREET celebrates the thrill of first love and the power of music.

Directed by Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), SING STREET features a book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Lazarus), music and lyrics by Gary Clark (front man of Danny Wilson) & John Carney ("Modern Love," Begin Again), choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge) and is based on the motion picture written and directed by Carney.

Tickets for SING STREET on Broadway will go on sale exclusively for American Express Card Members on Wednesday, January 8 at 10am (EST). American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public through Tuesday, January 14 at 9:59am (EST) by visiting Telecharge.com.

Presale tickets for SING STREET on Broadway are available exclusively to Audience Rewards members from Tuesday, January 14 at 10am (EST) through Friday, January 17 at 9:59am (EST). It's free and fast to join at AudienceRewards.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 17 at 10am (EST), and will be available at Telecharge.com. SING STREET tickets range from $49 - $199 (Including $2 facility fee).

SING STREET features scenic & costume design by seven-time Tony Award winner Bob Crowley (An American in Paris), sound design by Tony Award winner Darron L West & Charles Coes (Lobby Hero), music supervision, orchestrations & arrangements by Tony Award winner Martin Lowe (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), hair and makeup design is by J. Jared Janas (Jagged Little Pill), with Thomas Schall (The Inheritance) as fight director, Fred Lassen (Prince of Broadway) as music director, Deborah Hecht (Angels in America) as dialect coach, and casting by Tara Rubin Casting.

SING STREET on Broadway is produced by Barbara Broccoli, Brian Carmody, Patrick Milling Smith, Michael Wilson, Orin Wolf and Frederick Zollo. Executive Producers are Patrick Daly and Alecia Parker.





