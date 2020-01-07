Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Welcomes The Skivvies
Podcast Exclusive: The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales: The Skivvies, Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina. Lauren and Nick strip down the process of what it is like to create their hilarious, unique, and authentic show.
Comprised of Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, The Skivvies is a cabaret, musical, comedy show all wrapped up into one fun night, sometimes with the occasional special guest. Lauren and Nick have taken their act from performing stripped down versions of songs stripped down on Youtube, to now touring the country and having various residencies around New York City.
The Skivvies is about confidence and acceptance, not sexuality. While dealing with the occasional wardrobe malfunction(!), they accept everyone and every body as it is, all while creating incredible musical arrangements, often at the last minute, as their amazing friends join them to perform while touring across the country.
