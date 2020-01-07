CHICAGO
Photo Coverage: Erika Jayne and Paulo Szot Join the Cast of CHICAGO on Broadway

Article Pixel Jan. 7, 2020  

Yesterday, January 6, singer, actress and TV sensation Erika Jayne (Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills") made her Broadway debut in the role of "Roxie Hart" in CHICAGO on Broadway alongside Tony Award-winner and opera star Paulo Szot as "Billy Flynn."

Check out photos from their opening night below!

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Photo Credit: Katherine Lee

The company of Chicago

Erika Jayne

Paulo Szot, Erika Jayne and Amra-Faye Wright

Paulo Szot, Erika Jayne and Amra-Faye Wright

The company of Chicago

Erika Jayne and Amra-Faye Wright

Paulo Szot, Erika Jayne and Amra-Faye Wright

Erika Jayne and Amra-Faye Wright

Erika Jayne and Amra-Faye Wright

Erika Jayne and Amra-Faye Wright

Paulo Szot, Erika Jayne and Amra-Faye Wright

Paulo Szot, Erika Jayne and Amra-Faye Wright

Paulo Szot, Erika Jayne and Amra-Faye Wright

Paulo Szot

Erika Jayne and Amra-Faye Wright

Erika Jayne and Amra-Faye Wright

