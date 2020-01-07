VIDEO: Adam Driver Thanks STAR WARS Fans For Arts In The Armed Forces Fundraiser
Film and stage star, Adam Driver took to social media today to thank Star Wars fans for a GoFundMe campaign set up in honor of Driver's heroic Star Wars alter ego, Ben Solo. All proceeds from the fundraiser benefit Driver's nonprofit organization, Arts in the Armed Forces.
To date, the campaign has raised over $62,000 dollars. To express his gratitude for the support of AITAF and Star Wars movies, Driver posted the following message on Twitter:
A message from AITAF Founder Adam Driver pic.twitter.com/EFbSSSn2q0- Arts in the Armed Forces (@AITAF) January 7, 2020
Adam Driver most recently appeared on Broadway in Burn This, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award. Previously, he appeared Man and Boy, and Mrs. Warren's Profession.
He is best known for his role as Kylo Ren/Ben Solo in the Star Wars series, and most recently Netflix's Marriage Story. Other film credits include Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman, Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky, Martin Scorsese's Silence, Jim Jarmusch's Paterson, Jeff Nichols' Midnight Special, While We're Young, This Is Where I Leave You, Tracks, Inside Llewyn Davis, Lincoln, Frances Ha, and J. Edgar.
Driver won the Volpi Cup Award for Best Actor for Hungry Hearts, which premiered at the 2014 Venice Film Festival. Driver also starred on HBO's critically acclaimed series "Girls", which garnered him three Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
To donate to the fundraiser, click here.
