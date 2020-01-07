Quentin Earl Darrington, Whitney Bashor and More to Star in MJ Alongside Ephraim Sykes

Click Here for More Articles on MJ

Lia Vollack Productions and The Michael Jackson Estate announced today the official cast for the upcoming World Premiere of MJ the Musical on Broadway. Preview performances will begin on Monday, July 6th, with Opening Night set for Thursday, August 13th at 6:30 p.m., at the Neil Simon Theatre, New York City.

Joining the previously announced Ephraim Sykes, the Tony® and Grammy Award® nominee who has been cast to star as Michael Jackson, will be Grammy Award nominee Quentin Earl Darrington, Whitney Bashor, Gabriel Ruiz, Antoine L. Smith, Joey Sorge, Darius Barnes, Raymond Baynard, Coral Dolphin, John Edwards, Ayana George, Kali May Grinder, Apollo Levine, Ryan VanDenBoom, Lamont Walker II, Naomi C. Walley, and Zelig Williams.

As previously announced, MJ will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling, and most iconic songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

Casting is by Telsey + Company/Rachel Hoffman, C.S.A. Additional cast and creatives will be announced at a later date.





