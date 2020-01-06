Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of THE WOMAN IN BLACK

The McKittrick Hotel (530 West 27th Street, NYC), home of Sleep No More, presents the original production of long-running West End play The Woman In Black. Previews will begin in the hotel's hidden pub The Club Car on January 8, with an official opening on January 23, 2020.

See photos of the cast below!

The Woman in Black tells the story of a young lawyer who stumbles upon a small town with a grave secret. Stephen Mallatratt's ingenious stage adaptation comes dramatically alive in Robin Herford's gripping production of Susan Hill's acclaimed ghost story.



Director Robin Herford reunites with actors Ben Porter and David Acton, who both starred in the London stage production, to reprise their roles for this limited engagement at The McKittrick. There, The Club Car provides the perfect setting to weave the story among and around its audience.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Ben Porter and David Acton attend the photo call for "The Woman in Black" on January 6, 2020 at the McKittrick Hotel in New York City.



Ben Porter and David Acton attend the photo call for "The Woman in Black" on January 6, 2020 at the McKittrick Hotel in New York City.



David Acton attend the photo call for "The Woman in Black" on January 6, 2020 at the McKittrick Hotel in New York City.



Ben Porter attend the photo call for "The Woman in Black" on January 6, 2020 at the McKittrick Hotel in New York City.



Ben Porter and David Acton attend the photo call for "The Woman in Black" on January 6, 2020 at the McKittrick Hotel in New York City.



Ben Porter and David Acton attend the photo call for "The Woman in Black" on January 6, 2020 at the McKittrick Hotel in New York City.



Ben Porter and David Acton attend the photo call for "The Woman in Black" on January 6, 2020 at the McKittrick Hotel in New York City.