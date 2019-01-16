Wake Up With BWW 1/16: Broadway Mourns Carol Channing, and More

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We've got your top Broadway news to get you through hump day!

Yesterday we were deeply saddened to report the passing of the legendary Carol Channing, who passed away early Tuesday morning due to natural causes. Tributes rolled in across social media, and they continue to do so today. We learned that Broadway will dim its lights tonight, January 16, in honor of Channing.

Scroll down to read tributes to Channing from across the community, her full obituary, and more.

1) The Legendary Carol Channing Dies at 97

by Stephanie Wild

BroadwayWorld is deeply saddened to report the passing of the legendary Carol Channing. Channing died at 12:31am on Tuesday, January 15th, 2019, at home in Rancho Mirage, CA of natural causes.. (more...)

2) Ryann Redmond to Take Over as Olaf in FROZEN; Joe Carroll and Noah J. Ricketts Assume Male Leads

As it approaches its first anniversary, Frozen is pleased to announce that Joe Carroll (Once, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Bandstand) and Ryann Redmond (Bring It On The Musical, If/Then) will join the company as Hans and Olaf, respectively, and current cast member Noah J. Ricketts will assume the role of Kristoff.. (more...)

3) Broadway Mourns the Loss of Carol Channing

by Stephanie Wild

BroadwayWorld was deeply saddened this morning to report the passing of the legendary Carol Channing. The Broadway community took to social media to share memories and condolences.. (more...)

4) Sergei Polunin Will No Longer Appear With Paris Opera Ballet Due to Offensive Messages

by Stephanie Wild

Sergei Polunin had just announced that he would dance at the Paris Opera Ballet, when the invitation was revoked, according to The New York Times.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Watch Katharine McPhee and the West End Cast of WAITRESS in Rehearsal

by BroadwayWorld TV

Rehearsals have begun for the West End production of Waitress, starring Katharine McPhee.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Broadway will dim the lights for Carol Channing today.

The Broadway community mourns the loss of Carol Channing, a Tony Award winner and theatrical legend, who passed away on Tuesday, January 15 at age 97. To commemorate her life and work, the Committee of Theatre Owners will dim the lights of Broadway theatres in New York for one minute on Wednesday, January 16 at exactly 7:45pm.

Set Your DVR...

-Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda will appear on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE! tonight!

What we're geeking out over: THE TONIGHT SHOW Shares First-Look at Visit to Puerto Rico with Lin-Manuel Miranda

"The Tonight Show" has shared an exclusive first-look of Jimmy Fallon's visit to Puerto Rico in a special "Tonight Show" episode, airing Tuesday, January 15 at 11:35 p.m. ET, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda with the Hamilton Puerto Rico cast, Chef José Andrés, music from Bad Bunny and José Feliciano and Ozuna, plus a crazy zip line ride with Jimmy, Black Thought and Questlove.

What we're watching: First Look At The National Tour Of THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

Check out new footage from the national tour of THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL!

Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL is an action-packed theatrical adventure that has been celebrated by audiences and critics alike.

Social Butterfly: FROZEN On Broadway Pays Tribute To The Late Carol Channing

We dedicate tonight's performance to Carol Channing. pic.twitter.com/x768wNs9F1 - Frozen the Musical (@FrozenBroadway) January 16, 2019

The legendary Carol Channing passed away Tuesday of natural causes. As tributes to the late icon continue to roll in, the cast of Frozen on Broadway took a moment at curtain call tonight to commemorate Channing's life and career from the very same stage where she made her legendary run as Dolly Levi in Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly at the St. James Theatre.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Lin-Manuel Miranda, who turns 39 today!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an American composer, lyricist, playwright, and actor best known for creating and starring in the Broadway musicals Hamilton and In the Heights. He co-wrote the songs for Disney's Moana soundtrack (2016), and most recently appeared in the film Mary Poppins Returns. Miranda's awards include a Pulitzer Prize, two Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, a MacArthur Fellowship, and three Tony Awards.

Miranda wrote the music and lyrics for the musical In the Heights, which premiered on Broadway in 2008. For this work, he won the 2008 Tony Award for Best Original Score, the show's cast album won the 2009 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and the show won the Tony Award for Best Musical. Miranda was also nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in the show's lead role. Miranda prepared Spanish translations used in the 2009 Broadway production of West Side Story and was co-composer and lyricist for Bring It On the Musical, which played on Broadway in 2012. His television work includes recurring roles on The Electric Company (2009-2010) and Do No Harm (2013). He hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time in 2016 and earned his first Emmy award nomination for acting. Among other film work, Miranda contributed music and vocals for a scene in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).

Miranda also wrote the book, music and lyrics for another Broadway musical, Hamilton. The show earned the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, and was nominated for a record-setting 16 Tony Awards, of which it won 11, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book. For his performance in the lead role of Alexander Hamilton, Miranda was nominated for another Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

