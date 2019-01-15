Video: FROZEN On Broadway Pays Tribute To The Late Carol Channing

FROZEN
Jan. 15, 2019  

Earlier today, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the passing of the legendary Carol Channing. Channing died at 12:31am on Tuesday, January 15th, 2019, at home in Rancho Mirage, CA of natural causes.

As tributes to the late icon continue to roll in, the cast of Frozen on Broadway took a moment at curtain call tonight to commemorate Channing's life and career from the very same stage where she made her legendary seven year run as Dolly Levi in Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly at the St. James Theatre.

See Frozen stars Caissie Levy and Patti Murin and the company of Frozen on Broadway pay their respects to Carol below.

