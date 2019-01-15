Obituaries

Broadway Mourns the Loss of Carol Channing

Jan. 15, 2019  

Broadway Mourns the Loss of Carol Channing

BroadwayWorld was deeply saddened this morning to report the passing of the legendary Carol Channing. Channing died at 12:31am on Tuesday, January 15th, 2019, at home in Rancho Mirage, CA of natural causes.

A recipient of the 1995 Lifetime Achievement Tony Award, Ms. Channing has been a star of international acclaim since a Time magazine cover story hailed her performance as Lorelei Lee in "Gentleman Prefer Blondes" writing; "Perhaps once in a decade a nova explodes above the Great White Way with enough brilliance to re-illumine the whole gaudy legend of show business." Since her 1948 Broadway debut in Blitzstein's "No For An Answer," her Broadway appearances have included "So Proudly We Hail," "Let's Face It," "Lend An Ear," "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," "Show Girl," "Pygmalion," "The Millionairess," "The Vamp," "Four On A Garden," and "Wonderful Town." In addition to receiving a special Tony Award in 1968, she won the Tony Award in 1964 for her legendary portrayal of Dolly Levi in Jerry Herman's "Hello, Dolly!"

Read the full obituary here.

The Broadway community took to social media to share memories and condolences. Read some of the posts below.

Broadway Mourns the Loss of Carol Channing

Broadway Mourns the Loss of Carol Channing

Related Articles






From This Author Stephanie Wild



  • Broadway Mourns the Loss of Carol Channing
  • The Legendary Carol Channing Dies at 97
  • Adam Pascal Joins the Cast of PRETTY WOMAN Today
  • Wake Up With BWW 1/15: WEST SIDE STORY Casting, Palace Theatre Renovation News, and More
  • Ramin Karimloo Will Join the Cast of BBC One's HOLBY CITY
  • Palace Theatre Renovations Delayed Due to Setback

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE