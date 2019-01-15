Ryann Redmond to Take Over as Olaf in FROZEN; Joe Carroll and Noah J. Ricketts Assume Male Leads

As it approaches its first anniversary, Frozen is pleased to announce that Joe Carroll (Once, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Bandstand) and Ryann Redmond (Bring It On The Musical, If/Then) will join the company as Hans and Olaf, respectively, and current cast member Noah J. Ricketts will assume the role of Kristoff. The three actors will begin performances Tuesday, February 19, 2019, taking over the roles from original cast members Jelani Alladin (Kristoff), Greg Hildreth (Olaf) and John Riddle (Hans), who will play their final performance Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Frozen's acclaimed original stars Caissie Levy (Elsa) and Patti Murin (Anna) will continue with the production.

Ms. Redmond's casting marks a milestone: She is the first woman cast as the beloved snowman Olaf in any production of Frozen.

In addition to Levy and Murin, the company of Frozen features Robert Creighton (Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken), Timothy Hughes(Pabbie), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven), Zoe Glick (Young Anna), Leila Rose Gross (Young Anna), Mimi Ryder (Young Elsa), Jenna Weir (Young Elsa), Alyssa Fox (Elsa Standby), Aisha Jackson (Anna Standby) and Adam Jepsen (Sven Alternate). Beginning February 19, the role of Sven will be shared equally by Mr. Pirozzi and Mr. Jepsen, with each actor playing four performances a week.

Frozen has joined Disney Theatrical hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway, playing at the historic St. James Theatre. The new Broadway musical opened on Thursday, March 22, 2018 and has been in the top 10 best-selling shows every week, establishing itself as the biggest musical hit of its season. A North American tour will open at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles this fall.

Joe Carroll (Hans). Broadway: Bandstand (Johnny Simpson), Cinderella (Prince Topher), Romeo and Juliet, Once. Regional: world premiere of Moulin Rouge at the Colonial Theater in Boston and Bandstand at Paper Mill Playhouse. Film: Bandstand Live on Broadway, Romeo and Juliet. TV: "NCIS: New Orleans;" "Chicago Fire;" "Elementary;" "Deception;" "The Carrie Diaries;" "All My Children." Training: RADA, BFA University of Michigan. @joe_carrollmich

Ryann Redmond (Olaf). Broadway: Escape to Margaritaville, If/Then, Bring It On. Television: "Younger" (TV Land). Film: Double Exposure. Off-Broadway: Usual Girls (Roundabout), Gigantic (Vineyard), The Marvelous Wonderettes. National tour: Bring It On. Regional: How to Succeed (TUTS), Hairspray (MUNY). NYU (CAP21). Twitter/Instagram: @ryannreds.

Noah J. Ricketts (Kristoff). Broadway and first national tour: Beautiful The Carole King Musical. Favorite Regional: Terk, Tarzan® (WWT); C.C., Dreamgirls (North Shore Music Theatre); Jacob, La Cage (Summer Lyric); Hello, Dolly! (St. Louis MUNY); Macbeth (IAA Shakespeare Festival). Proud graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy and the Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music (CCM). @noahjrkts

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You