VIDEO: THE TONIGHT SHOW Shares First-Look at Visit to Puerto Rico with Lin-Manuel Miranda

"The Tonight Show" has shared an exclusive first-look of Jimmy Fallon's visit to Puerto Rico in a special "Tonight Show" episode, airing Tuesday, January 15 at 11:35 p.m. ET, featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda with the Hamilton Puerto Rico cast, Chef José Andrés, music from Bad Bunny and José Feliciano and Ozuna, plus a crazy zip line ride with Jimmy, Black Thought and Questlove.

Watch the first-look below!

The episode will focus on celebrating the spirit and culture of the island in its efforts to rebuild and raise awareness following the devastating hurricane that struck the U.S. territory on Sept. 20, 2017.

Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and the new touring cast will be featured in an exclusive performance of "The Story of Tonight" from the blockbuster musical "Hamilton." Miranda, who will also be interviewed by Fallon on the Jan. 15 show, will hit the stage at the Luis A. Ferré Performing Arts Center in Puerto Rico beginning Jan. 11.

"It means the world to me and my family - both on and off the island - that Jimmy is breaking with the traditional late-night mold to celebrate the beauty and culture of Puerto Rico," Miranda said. "For NBC and 'The Tonight Show' to invest in the island and its people will not only help promote tourism but also shine a spotlight on the island's rich heritage. My family, along with 'Hamilton,' is dedicated to continuing to aid in Puerto Rico's strive for prosperity and we are thankful to be able to call Jimmy and 'The Tonight Show' team friends and partners in this mission."

Additional guests joining the special edition of "The Tonight Show" include world renowned and award-winning chef and humanitarian José Andrés, whose World Central Kitchen quickly mobilized following Hurricane Maria to ensure communities in need received quality meals, ultimately serving over 3.7 million meals with the help of over 20,000 volunteers. While taking Fallon on a culinary adventure, Andrés will discuss the ongoing work of World Central Kitchen in Puerto Rico, where they're revitalizing the island's food economy with grants and training for local smallholder farmers. Puerto Rico native and Latin Urban superstar Bad Bunny will perform his hit single "MIA," which reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart; and iconic Puerto Rican musician and multi-Grammy winner José Feliciano will also appear with Ozuna and perform the song "En Mi Viejo San Juan."

"Being able to perform on Jimmy Fallon last year was a highlight for me and I'm so grateful for the opportunity I was given," said Bad Bunny. "I was able to represent Puerto Rico and give light to the fact that the aftermath of the hurricane still needed attention. Now being part of this special show on my beautiful island is a blessing. The world is going to see that while we're still recovering we, as a community, have the best spirit, are happy, are dancing, playing music and enjoying our amazing food because 'Estamos Bien.'"

Puerto Rico has long been known for its vibrant culture. During the episode Fallon will be venturing around the island showcasing its breathtaking beauty and experiencing some of the exciting activities that Puerto Rico has to offer.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and Jim Bell serves as Executive in Charge. The show is produced by Gerard Bradford and Katie Hockmeyer, and Jamie Granet-Bederman produces. "The Tonight Show" tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You