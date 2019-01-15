VIDEO: Watch Katharine McPhee and the West End Cast of WAITRESS in Rehearsal

Rehearsals have begun for the West End production of Waitress, starring Katharine McPhee.

Check out a video from inside rehearsal below!

Waitress opens at London's Adelphi Theatre with previews from 8 February.

The West End premiere of Sara Bareilles' Waitress stars Katharine McPhee (Smash), reprising the role of Jenna, alongside Emmy-nominated film and TV actor Jack McBrayer, best known for playing Kenneth in 30 Rock, and who will be making his West End debut in the role of Ogie.

The full company also includes Kelly Agbowu, Laura Baldwin, Piers Bate, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Michael Hamway, Peter Hannah, David Hunter, Stephen Leask, Chris McGuigan, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder, Shaun Prendergast, Charlotte Riby and Marisha Wallace.

Meet Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress also recently announced the first of its "Cast Album Karaoke" nights in London, meaning that theatre lovers who have always dreamt of singing on the West End stage will soon be able to make their dream a reality. The first ever karaoke nights will be held post-show on Tuesday 19 February and Monday 18 March 2019. For the chance to sing one minute of any song from the show - live on stage and accompanied by the show's musical director Katharine Woolley - interested audience members just need to sign up in the theatre before the performance.

