Wake Up With BWW 11/30: Michelle Williams Begins Performances in ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, and More!

Nov. 30, 2018  

Hugh Jackman Will Bring One-Man Show on Tour
by BWW News Desk - November 29, 2018

Hugh Jackman is bringing his one-man show across the world ! According to Variety, the actor will embark on an international tour with his solo show, which will also make some domestic stops.. (more...)

Breaking: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Officially Be Adapted for the Big Screen!
by BWW News Desk - November 29, 2018

According to Deadline, Dear Evan Hansen will soon be adapted for the big screen! The Tony winning musical will be produced by Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, with creators Benj Pasek and Justin Paul expected to executive produce. Steven Levenson, who won a Tony Award for his book, will write the screenplay.. (more...)

VIDEO: TODAY Goes Behind the Scenes of THE CHER SHOW
by Stage Tube - November 29, 2018

Cher's story and songs are taking center stage in a new Broadway musical, "The Cher Show." TODAY's Sheinelle Jones goes behind the scenes of the production to see how this musical journey came together.. (more...)

Former Press Agent Michael Hartman Joins Serino Coyne as Managing Director
by BWW News Desk - November 29, 2018

Serino Coyne, a leading live entertainment advertising and marketing agency and part of Omnicom Group Inc., today announced that Michael Hartman, the founder and CEO of The Hartman Group and co-founder and president of Barlow-Hartman, two successful theatrical media relations companies, has joined the agency as a managing director. In this newly created role, Hartman will join Serino Coyne's dynamic staff of artists, innovators and data-driven strategists to oversee the agency's new business development.. (more...)

BroadwayHD Will Film West End Production Of 42ND STREET
by BWW News Desk - November 29, 2018

BroadwayHD has announced that it will film the live stage production of 42nd Street at The Theatre Royal on the West End to be added to its streaming line-up for 2019. The show is being captured this week.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Michelle Williams begins in ONCE ON THIS ISLAND tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Debut of the Month: Courtenay Collins Arrives At THE PROM In Style

What we're geeking out over: Will MEAN GIRLS Bow On the West End in 2020?

What we're watching: A BRONX TALE Star Richard H. Blake Sings the National Anthem In Denver

Social Butterfly: Watch Broadway's New Evan Hansen, Andrew Barth Feldman, Sing a Ahrens and Flaherty Classic!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Mandy Patinkin, who turns 66 today!

Mandy Patinkin has given iconic performances in every major entertainment medium. On Broadway, he created the role of 'Che' in Evita and 'George' in Sunday in the Park with George. Television appearances include his currently Emmy nominated performance as Saul on "Homeland," "Chicago Hope," "Dead Like Me," and "Criminal Minds." Feature films include Yentl, Dick Tracy, and the beloved "Inigo Montoya" in The Princess Bride. In all, he has been nominated for six Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, and three Tonys, winning an Emmy for "Chicago Hope" and a Tony Award for Evita.

