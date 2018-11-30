Wake Up With BWW 11/30: Michelle Williams Begins Performances in ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Hugh Jackman Will Bring One-Man Show on Tour

by BWW News Desk - November 29, 2018

Hugh Jackman is bringing his one-man show across the world ! According to Variety, the actor will embark on an international tour with his solo show, which will also make some domestic stops.. (more...)

2) Breaking: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Officially Be Adapted for the Big Screen!

by BWW News Desk - November 29, 2018

According to Deadline, Dear Evan Hansen will soon be adapted for the big screen! The Tony winning musical will be produced by Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, with creators Benj Pasek and Justin Paul expected to executive produce. Steven Levenson, who won a Tony Award for his book, will write the screenplay.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: TODAY Goes Behind the Scenes of THE CHER SHOW

by Stage Tube - November 29, 2018

Cher's story and songs are taking center stage in a new Broadway musical, "The Cher Show." TODAY's Sheinelle Jones goes behind the scenes of the production to see how this musical journey came together.. (more...)

4) Former Press Agent Michael Hartman Joins Serino Coyne as Managing Director

by BWW News Desk - November 29, 2018

Serino Coyne, a leading live entertainment advertising and marketing agency and part of Omnicom Group Inc., today announced that Michael Hartman, the founder and CEO of The Hartman Group and co-founder and president of Barlow-Hartman, two successful theatrical media relations companies, has joined the agency as a managing director. In this newly created role, Hartman will join Serino Coyne's dynamic staff of artists, innovators and data-driven strategists to oversee the agency's new business development.. (more...)

5) BroadwayHD Will Film West End Production Of 42ND STREET

by BWW News Desk - November 29, 2018

BroadwayHD has announced that it will film the live stage production of 42nd Street at The Theatre Royal on the West End to be added to its streaming line-up for 2019. The show is being captured this week.. (more...)







Today's Call Sheet:

-Michelle Williams begins in ONCE ON THIS ISLAND tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Debut of the Month: Courtenay Collins Arrives At THE PROM In Style

What we're geeking out over: Will MEAN GIRLS Bow On the West End in 2020?

What we're watching: A BRONX TALE Star Richard H. Blake Sings the National Anthem In Denver

Social Butterfly: Watch Broadway's New Evan Hansen, Andrew Barth Feldman, Sing a Ahrens and Flaherty Classic!

Fun Fact! All the nominees bring multiple songs to work on with their coaches before choosing their solo. Though he did not ultimately sing it at the Minskoff, @andrewbfeldman had "Larger Than Life" from "My Favorite Year" as an alternative. pic.twitter.com/eHfV2OvOvW - Jimmy Awards (@JimmyAwards) November 28, 2018

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Mandy Patinkin, who turns 66 today!

Mandy Patinkin has given iconic performances in every major entertainment medium. On Broadway, he created the role of 'Che' in Evita and 'George' in Sunday in the Park with George. Television appearances include his currently Emmy nominated performance as Saul on "Homeland," "Chicago Hope," "Dead Like Me," and "Criminal Minds." Feature films include Yentl, Dick Tracy, and the beloved "Inigo Montoya" in The Princess Bride. In all, he has been nominated for six Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, and three Tonys, winning an Emmy for "Chicago Hope" and a Tony Award for Evita.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!

