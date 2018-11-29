VIDEO: TODAY Goes Behind the Scenes of THE CHER SHOW

Nov. 29, 2018  

Cher's story and songs are taking center stage in a new Broadway musical, "The Cher Show." TODAY's Sheinelle Jones goes behind the scenes of the production to see how this musical journey came together. Watch the video below!

The Cher Show is a new bio musical featuring a book by Rick Elice and direction by Jason Moore. It stars Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever.

For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries, and letting nothing and no one stand in her way.

The Cher Show is her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: The kid starting out, the glam pop star and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequins shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

Let's do this, bitches!

VIDEO: TODAY Goes Behind the Scenes of THE CHER SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Learn Broadway Slang From Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • VIDEO: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Cast and Creatives Discuss the Show on 60 Minutes
  • VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Talks His Theatrical Roots, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN and More on Sunday TODAY
  • VIDEO: J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne Discuss Creating HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
  • VIDEO: Listen to a Clip From 'Turning My Life Around' From Musical Film ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY, Coming to Netflix This December

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE