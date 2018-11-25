BWW TV: Michelle Williams Reveals Her Broadway Idols and Talks About Spreading the Love at ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

As BroadwayWorld recently reported, Once On This Island will soon welcome Grammy Award-winning artist and Destiny's Child singer Michelle T. Williams as Erzulie in the Tony Award winning Best Revival starting Friday, November 30. Michelle T. Williams will play the role through Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Michelle Williams is a Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, Broadway actress, entrepreneur, designer, television host and member of Destiny's Child. Williams has also recorded four critically-acclaimed albums as a solo artist - Heart to Yours, Do You Know, Unexpected, and Journey to Freedom whose video for "Say Yes" has been viewed over 50 Million times. In 2003, Williams made her Broadway debut in the title role of the hit musical, Aida. She went on to appear in The Color Purple where she portrayed blues singer Shug Avery, starring as 'Roxie Hart' in the Broadway and West End productions of Chicago, the stage play of What My Husband Doesn't Know, a national tour of the musical Fela! in 2013 and a 2016 St. Louis residency performance of Aida at The Muny, America's Oldest and Largest Outdoor Theatre.

Below, watch as she explains why she can't wait to start spreading the love at the Circle in the Square Theatre!

