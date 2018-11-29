Former Press Agent Michael Hartman Joins Serino Coyne as Managing Director

Michael Hartman, Matt Upshaw

and Leslie Barrett

Serino Coyne, a leading live entertainment advertising and marketing agency and part of Omnicom Group Inc., today announced that Michael Hartman, the founder and CEO of The Hartman Group and co-founder and president of Barlow-Hartman, two successful theatrical media relations companies, has joined the agency as a managing director. In this newly created role, Hartman will join Serino Coyne's dynamic staff of artists, innovators and data-driven strategists to oversee the agency's new business development.

Beginning on Monday, Dec. 3, as part of a new leadership team under Serino Coyne CEO Angelo Desimini, Hartman will join Leslie Barrett, current Vice President of Business Engagement, and Matt Upshaw, current Vice President of Account Management and Insights, in their new roles as Managing Directors. Serino Coyne CFO Catherine Reid and President Greg Corradetti will continue in their positions.

"Michael Hartman is one of the most respected strategic minds in the making and marketing of Broadway show brands," said Desimini. "A person with his deep experience and well-established relationships is extremely hard to find and rarely available. The contributions of Leslie Barrett and Matt Upshaw to the industry and this agency are inestimable. They are natural leaders with originality and a palpable hunger. I'm excited for the many new initiatives and expertise they bring to this next chapter of our company."

At Barlow-Hartman and later The Hartman Group, Hartman was one of the preeminent media relations professionals in the theater industry from 1999 to 2014. He joins Serino Coyne after a highly successful tenure as CEO of the Austin, Tex.-based Amy's Ice Creams from 2014 to 2018.

"My four years as CEO of a larger company in a different industry and a city dominated by tech and cutting-edge company culture allowed for tremendous personal growth, perspective, and the kind of expansion as a businessman I'd likely not gotten otherwise. I'm eager to bring renewed energy to the business of Broadway, not only to the work itself but to company culture. Serino Coyne has been a constant in my career as a press agent and business owner since I started and I am thrilled to join this respected, award-winning agency where Broadway history has been made many times over. Let's make some more."

The restructuring plan at Serino Coyne reflects the new realities of advertising and marketing in live entertainment. As consumer behavior continues to change at a rapid pace, Serino Coyne's new leadership team is uniquely positioned to tackle the challenges ahead.

"With the addition of Michael and new roles for Leslie and Matt, we are creating an agency with expertise that allows innovations to come to the forefront," said Desimini. "We understand that selling a ticket is no longer just about a great creative campaign. It's about data-driven assignments that interact purposefully with audience members, partners and the social media sphere. This new team will bring a holistic view of how we do business, allowing us as an agency to tell stories like no one else. I'm especially thrilled that Michael, with nearly 30 years of experience, brings to the table fresh eyes and a skill set that is going to be unique to the industry. With this new leadership team in place, Serino Coyne is ready for a bright new future filled with great work."

Now in its 42nd year, Serino Coyne has created successful campaigns for an impressive list of some the most groundbreaking, long-running Broadway shows and live entertainment properties of the modern era, including The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, Wicked and Dear Evan Hansen.

Leslie Barrett joined Serino Coyne in 2007 and most recently held the position of Vice President of Business Engagement. Over the last 11 years, she has been responsible for new business development, the creation of the digital media practice, the development of the partnership marketing group and the establishment of internal programs for staff training and development. She has also served on several special committees for Omnicom, the parent company of Serino Coyne. Prior to joining Serino Coyne, Leslie worked for Disney Theatrical Productions and Broadway.com. She currently sits on the board of the Broadway Inspirational Voices Choir.

Michael Hartman is a former Broadway press agent who created many successful strategic campaigns and represented over 150 Broadway shows as founder and CEO of The Hartman Group from 2009 - 2014, and co-founder and President of Barlow-Hartman from 1999-2009, two highly-successful media relations companies in New York. For the past four years he immersed in an entirely new industry as CEO of Amy's Ice Creams, a 35-year young company of 300 employees and 17 locations, based in tech-savvy Austin, Tex. He was proud to oversee a company that was nationally recognized for its super premium ice cream, uniquely performance-based customer service and wildly entrepreneurial company culture.

Matt Upshaw joined Serino Coyne in 2007 and has most recently held the role of Vice President of Account Management and Insights. He was instrumental in the creation, management and growth of the Insights Department - the first of its kind in the theater industry - which provides clients with sales analysis, dynamic pricing and revenue management entirely in-house. In his 11 years at the agency, Matt has managed the marketing teams for more than 50 clients, from limited-engagement plays to long-running musical hits and other live entertainment properties. Matt has a background in civil engineering and U.S. Naval intelligence.

Serino Coyne is the nation's preeminent full-service entertainment advertising, marketing, and branding agency. Founded in 1977, Serino Coyne represents some of the world's largest entertainment brands, including Disney Theatrical Group (Frozen, Aladdin, The Lion King), Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, National Geographic ENCOUNTER, Legends / One World Observatory, The Phantom of the Opera, and The Tony Awards®. The agency's work has garnered multiple Webby, Telly, and Clio Awards.

Omnicom Group Inc. (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You