VIDEO: Watch Broadway's New Evan Hansen, Andrew Barth Feldman, Sing a Ahrens and Flaherty Classic!

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month, Andrew Barth Feldman, the 16-year-old winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards), will make his Broadway debut as 'Evan Hansen' on January 30, 2019.

Feldman - who is currently a high school junior at Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere, New York - takes over the role from Taylor Trensch, who plays his final performance on January 27, 2019 after a year in the title role. Original Broadway cast member Michael Lee Brown will continue his run as the 'Evan' alternate.

"As a real-life high school student, I relate to the character of Evan Hansen immensely. And as a performer, it's obviously been a dream of mine to sing Pasek & Paul's amazing score - I'm so excited to get to make my Broadway debut in this show that means so much to me and my peers," Feldman said.

You've seen him take on Honeymoon in Vegas in a Jimmy Awards-winning performance, but below, check out his second pick song- "Larger Than Life" from My Favorite Year.

Fun Fact! All the nominees bring multiple songs to work on with their coaches before choosing their solo. Though he did not ultimately sing it at the Minskoff, @andrewbfeldman had "Larger Than Life" from "My Favorite Year" as an alternative. pic.twitter.com/eHfV2OvOvW - Jimmy Awards (@JimmyAwards) November 28, 2018

"Dear Evan Hansen was proud to sponsor the Jimmy Awards this year, where Andrew impressed us all with his performance," Mindich said. "During the show, I texted our casting director, Tara Rubin, who was a judge for the Jimmys, and Andrew was in the casting office auditioning for the role within days of winning the award. It was clear very quickly that we'd found our next Evan. We're grateful that The Jimmy Awards celebrate young artists and that they gave us a chance to discover Andrew, as well as so many other talented actors."

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 -- and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. A deluxe version of the cast recording, including six bonus tracks and a pop cover from Katy Perryof "Waving through a Window" was released earlier this month and is now available digitally.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You