Hugh Jackman Will Bring One-Man Show on Tour

Hugh Jackman is bringing his one-man show across the world ! According to Variety, the actor will embark on an international tour with his solo show, which will also make some domestic stops.

Neither a list of dates or a set list have been announced yet, but he is likely to perform songs from musicals he has been in, including the recent film The Greatest Showman.

While the tour is expected to hit mostly international stops, Variety reports that there will be a few domestic stops as well, including Los Angeles.

Read more on Variety!

Jackman has been teasing a "huge announcement" on his Twitter, which he will officially reveal on The Today Show this morning.

Hugh Jackman can currently be seen in the Jason Reitman directed feature film, The Front Runner. Jackman is a multi-award-winning actor on stage and screen. He was last seen as P.T. Barnum in the worldwide phenomenon The Greatest Showman. He is a co-founder of Laughing Man Coffee and a worldwide Ambassador for Global Citizen, among other philanthropic efforts.

Jackman previously starred on Broadway in Keith Huff's play, A Steady Rain, opposite Daniel Craig, and as 1970s singer-songwriter Peter Allen in The Boy From Oz, for which he received the 2004 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical as well as Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards. Other Broadway credits include The River and Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You