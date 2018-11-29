VIDEO: A BRONX TALE Star Richard H. Blake Sings the National Anthem In Denver

Nov. 29, 2018  

This week, Richard H. Blake, who is currently reprising his role of working class father, Lorenzo in the first national tour of Broadway's A Bronx Tale, stopped by the Denver Broncos game to deliver his rendition of the national anthem. See his performance below!

Richard H. Blake was last seen on Broadway in the Jerry Zaks directed A Bronx Tale. Other Broadway credits include: Jersey Boys, Wicked, Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer, Hairspray, Aida, Saturday Night Fever, Rent, Macbeth and The Sound of Music. National Tours: Wicked, Saturday Night Fever, Footloose.

VIDEO: A BRONX TALE Star Richard H. Blake Sings the National Anthem In Denver
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Learn Broadway Slang From Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • VIDEO: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Cast and Creatives Discuss the Show on 60 Minutes
  • VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Talks His Theatrical Roots, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN and More on Sunday TODAY
  • VIDEO: J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne Discuss Creating HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
  • VIDEO: Listen to a Clip From 'Turning My Life Around' From Musical Film ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE
  • VIDEO: Iconic DEAR EVAN HANSEN Costumes Inducted Into the Smithsonian!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE