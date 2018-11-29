VIDEO: A BRONX TALE Star Richard H. Blake Sings the National Anthem In Denver

This week, Richard H. Blake, who is currently reprising his role of working class father, Lorenzo in the first national tour of Broadway's A Bronx Tale, stopped by the Denver Broncos game to deliver his rendition of the national anthem. See his performance below!

Richard H. Blake was last seen on Broadway in the Jerry Zaks directed A Bronx Tale. Other Broadway credits include: Jersey Boys, Wicked, Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer, Hairspray, Aida, Saturday Night Fever, Rent, Macbeth and The Sound of Music. National Tours: Wicked, Saturday Night Fever, Footloose.

