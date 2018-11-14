Wake Up With BWW 11/14: City Center's A CHORUS LINE Gala, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Think of THE OTHER JOSH COHEN?

by Review Roundups - November 13, 2018

The critically-acclaimed musical comedy The Other Josh Cohen opened Off-Broadway last night, Monday November 12, at The Westside Theatre (407 West 43rd Street). Let's see what the critics are saying.... (more...)

2) Nancy Opel, Jamie Jackson, & Jesse JP Johnson Join Cast of WICKED

by BWW News Desk - November 13, 2018

The Broadway blockbuster WICKED will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this fall. Beginning Tuesday, November 20, Tony Award nominee Nancy Opel will assume the role of Madame Morrible and Jamie Jackson will assume the role of Doctor Dillamond. Jesse JP Johnson will assume the role of Boq on Tuesday, December 11.. (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel & More Take Bows in Roundabout's MY ONE AND ONLY Benefit!

by Jennifer Broski - November 13, 2018

Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company presented a special one-night-only Benefit Musical Performance of My One and Only, the award-winning musical comedy by Peter Stone and Timothy S. Mayer with music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin. The event was led by Sutton Foster ('Edythe Herbert') and Gavin Creel ('Captain Billy Buck Chandler'), with Heidi Blickenstaff ('Mickey'), Ted Louis Levy ('Mr. Magix'), Michael Park ('Prince Nicolai') and Lance Roberts ('Rev. J.D. Montgomery').. (more...)

4) Is a Revival of FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE in the Works, Starring Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon?

by Stephanie Wild - November 13, 2018

Could a revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune be headed to Broadway? According to Page Six, that might just be in the works!. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 DGF Gala, Featuring Kate Baldwin, Elizabeth Stanley, and More

by Walter McBride - November 13, 2018

Last night, the Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) held its annual Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala at the Manhattan Center in NYC. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Darren Criss

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-City Center's gala performance of A CHORUS LINE is held tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Cools Down with the Cast of FROZEN!

Set Your DVR...

-Emily Blunt will appear on Jimmy Kimmel LIVE tonight!

-The Radio City Rockettes will appear on TODAY this morning!

-Jenna Bush Hager becomes a Broadway star on stage at the musical CHICAGO on TODAY this morning!

What we're geeking out over: Lin-Manuel Miranda Heads Back to the Richard Rodgers For A Quick HAMILTON Brush-Up

Gnight!

The community laundry room in your building is a good makeshift arts space, but it's always good to get some practice time in the venue!

?? pic.twitter.com/QMjVkPmiD2 - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 14, 2018

What we're watching: John Mulaney and Nick Kroll Reprise Their OH, HELLO Characters for a Cadillac Short

Social Butterfly: Watch Alfie Boe Perform a Medley of Songs From His Upcoming Album 'As Time Goes By'

Check out this medley of songs from my new album 'As Time Goes By', out 23rd November! Watch the full video here ???? https://t.co/mVlZgdBIhe pic.twitter.com/zEOnEHGezK - Alfie Boe (@AlfieBoe) November 13, 2018

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles