Is a Revival of FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE in the Works, Starring Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon?

Nov. 13, 2018  

Could a revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune be headed to Broadway? According to Page Six, that might just be in the works!

It has been reported that Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon are in talks to star in this rumored revival of the Terrence McNally play. There has been no official confirmation or comment from reps.

The play tells the story of the relationship between Frankie, a waitress who is afraid to fall in love again for fear of being hurt, and Johnny, a short order cook, who believes he's found his soulmate in Frankie.

The show premiered off-Broadway in 1987 starring Kathy Bates and F. Murray Abraham. In 2002, in came to Broadway starring Edie Falco and Stanley Tucci, and was nominated for Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Play and Best Actor. Michelle Pfeiffer and Al Pacino also starred in a film adaptation.

