VIDEO: John Mulaney and Nick Kroll Reprise Their OH, HELLO Characters for a Cadillac Short

Cadillac released a video today, where Awkwafina played chauffeur to comedians John MULANEY and Nick Kroll's "Oh, Hello" characters.

In the video, MULANEY and Kroll play Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland, from their Broadway show. With the help of "Val the Vlogger," played by Awkwafina, Gil and George go on a tour of New York City in the first-ever Cadillac XT4. The duo, who are long time residents of New York, know the "real" New York.

Watch the video below!

The short also features a cameo by 2018 SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT Edition cover model Danielle Herrington.

Mulaney recently won an Emmy for his stand up special "John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City," which debuted on Netflix earlier this year. Kroll premiered the second season of his animated comedy "Big Mouth" on Netflix.

Awkwafina is the break out star from two of the summers biggest blockbusters, "Ocean's 8" and "Crazy Rich Asians."

