BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Cools Down with the Cast of FROZEN!

Cast members from the Disney mega hit Frozen stopped by Broadway Sessions recently to show us just how hot Frozen can be! Enjoy highlights from these extremely talented performers, including, Robert Creighton, Ayla Schwartz, Ross Lekites, Ben Bogen, Zach Hess and more!

Don't forget to join us this week for our ALL OPEN MIC NIGHT! Show up, get on our list and SING YOUR FACE OFF!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

