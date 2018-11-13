Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet at the 2018 DGF Gala, Featuring Kate Baldwin, Elizabeth Stanley, and More

Nov. 13, 2018  

Last night, the Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) held its annual Dramatists Guild Foundation Gala at the Manhattan Center in NYC.

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

The fundraising evening was hosted by Kate Baldwin, and featured special performances and appearances by Alan Cumming; Anthony Wilkinson, Josh Lamon, Matthew Sklar (composer) and Chad Beguelin (book writer) of THE PROM; Eisa Davis of THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES; Jai'len Josey of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS; Elizabeth Stanley of JAGGED LITTLE PILL; BE MORE CHILL composer Joe Iconis and performers George Salazar and Jason 'SweetTooth' Williams; HEAD OVER HEELS music supervisor, arranger and orchestrator Tom Kitt; and more.

2018 DGF Honorees included three-time Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer, lyricist and composer Sheldon Harnick and two esteemed patrons of the arts: Estée Lauder Companies' Executive Group President John Demsey and Chairman of Douglas Elliman's Retail Group Faith Hope Consolo.

This year's DGF Gala theme was First Look, providing guests an early glimpse of recently and soon-to-be released musicals and plays including BE MORE CHILL, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, THE SECRET LIFE OF BEES and THE PROM.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Sheldon Harnick

Rachel Routh and Faith Hope Consolo

Ken Fallin drawing of Faith Hope Consolo

Ken Fallin drawing of Sheldon Harnick

Ken Fallin drawing of John Demsey

Laura Heywood

Laura Heywood

Laura Heywood

Andrew Lippa and Stephen Schwartz

Andrew Lippa, Kate Baldwin and Stephen Schwartz

Andrew Lippa, Kate Baldwin and Stephen Schwartz

Andrew Lippa, Barbara Olcott, Kate Baldwin, Roe Green and Stephen Schwartz

Kate Baldwin

Kate Baldwin

Kate Baldwin

Andrew Lippa and Kate Baldwin

Andrew Lippa and Kate Baldwin

Andrew Lippa and Kate Baldwin

Susan Birkenhead

Susan Birkenhead

Jason SweetTooth Williams

Jason SweetTooth Williams

Jason SweetTooth Williams

George Salazar

George Salazar

Jason SweetTooth Williams and George Salazar

Jason SweetTooth Williams and George Salazar

Jason SweetTooth Williams and George Salazar

Jason SweetTooth Williams, Charlie Rosen and George Salazar

Charlie Rosen

Charlie Rosen

Peppermint

Peppermint

Peppermint

Peppermint

Peppermint

Stephanie Styles

Stephanie Styles

Stephanie Styles

Stephanie Styles and George Salazar

Stephanie Styles and George Salazar

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Elizabeth Stanley

Amanda Green

Amanda Green

Chad Begeulin, Josh Lamon and Matthew Sklar

Josh Lamon

Chad Begeulin

Matthew Sklar

Ken Fallin

Ken Fallin

Sheldon Harnick

Andrew Lippa and Sheldon Harnick

Andrew Lippa, Sheldon Harnick and Margery Gray

Andrew Lippa, Rachel Routh, Sheldon Harnick and Margery Gray

Sheldon Harnick and Margery Gray

Sheldon Harnick and Margery Gray

Faith Hope Consolo

Faith Hope Consolo

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming

Anthony Wilkinson and Faith Hope Consolo

Anthony Wilkinson and Faith Hope Consolo

Jason Butler Harner

Jason Butler Harner

Jason Butler Harner

Jason Butler Harner and Matthew Saldivar

Jason Butler Harner and Matthew Saldivar

Matthew Saldivar

Matthew Saldivar

Kyle Selig and Stephanie Styles

Kyle Selig and Stephanie Styles

Kyle Selig

Kyle Selig

Kyle Selig

Jai'len Josey

Jai'len Josey

Jai'len Josey

Joseph A. Bierman and Gretchen Cryer

Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown

Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown

Georgia Stitt and Jason Robert Brown

Laura Heywood, Jason SweetTooth Williams and George Salazar

Laura Heywood, Jason SweetTooth Williams and George Salazar

Patrick Lazour and Daniel Lazour

Patrick Lazour and Daniel Lazour

Ken Fallin with his drawings of the Honorees

Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe

Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe

Theresa Rebeck

Theresa Rebeck

John Demsey

John Demsey

John Demsey and wife Alina Cho

John Demsey and wife Alina Cho

Ken Fallin and Sheldon Harnick

Joseph A. Bierman and wife

Joseph A. Bierman and wife

Alan Cumming and Danny Burstein

Miss America Nia Franklin

Miss America Nia Franklin

Miss America Nia Franklin

Miss California MacKenzie Freed and Miss America Nia Franklin

Miss California MacKenzie Freed and Miss America Nia Franklin

Miss California MacKenzie Freed

Miss California MacKenzie Freed

Miss California MacKenzie Freed

Ethan Hardy, Dustin Sparks, BeccaKleinman, Tessa Raden Gregory, Allison Gold and Jamie Balsai

Ethan Hardy, Dustin Sparks, BeccaKleinman, Tessa Raden Gregory, Allison Gold and Jamie Balsai

Diane Ladd

Faith Hope Consolo and John Demsey

