Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Heads Back to the Richard Rodgers For A Quick HAMILTON Brush-Up

Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda made an appearance at his old stomping grounds today, taking the stage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre before the show for a solo rehearsal.

Lin is currently prepping for the upcoming engagement of Hamilton in Puerto Rico, where he will once again assume the title role. Check him out below breaking off a few bars of 'My Shot' on the stage of the Richard Rodgers Theatre!

Miranda, Seller, and the Miranda Family announced the Hamilton engagement in Puerto Rico will raise significant funds for the Flamboyan Arts Fund, created in collaboration with Flamboyan Foundation and dedicated to supporting institutions and arts groups as well as musicians, galleries, and other cultural spaces and workers, to ensure that the rebuilding of Puerto Rico includes the nurturing of the island's vibrant arts and culture.

In addition to a select number of premium tickets sold via Flamboyan Arts Fund to raise money for the fund, all corporate sponsorships of Hamilton Puerto Rico will benefit the Arts Fund. Hamilton Puerto Rico sponsors are Banco Popular, Church's Chicken, Evertec, JetBlue, and Marriott International. Universal Group will also sponsor, with proceeds supporting athletes from Puerto Rico in the 2020 Olympic Games. For additional information about the Flamboyan Arts Fund, make a direct donation, or to purchase a limited number of VIP Tickets please visit: http://www.FlamboyanArtsFund.org.

Gnight!

The community laundry room in your building is a good makeshift arts space, but it's always good to get some practice time in the venue!

?? pic.twitter.com/QMjVkPmiD2 - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 14, 2018

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You