VIDEO: Watch Alfie Boe Perform a Medley of Songs From His Upcoming Album 'As Time Goes By'

Nov. 13, 2018  

Alfie Boe took to Twitter this morning to promote his upcoming album 'As Time Goes By.' Boe posted a video of a performance of a medley of songs from the album. Watch it below!

The album will be released on November 23. The tracklist is as follows:

  1. La Vie En Rose
  2. Moonlight Serenade (Solo)
  3. Sing Sing Sing
  4. Stompin at the Savoy (duet with Kara Tointon)
  5. Nightingale Sang in B Square - (duet with Brennyn Lark)
  6. The Way You Look Tonight
  7. Minnie the Moocher (duet with Kelsey Grammer)
  8. As Time Goes By
  9. My Funny Valentine
  10. Ain't Misbehavin'
  11. Mood Indigo
  12. I Don't Stand a Ghost of a Chance

Click here for more information or to pre-order the album!

Alfie Boe is best known for his internationally critically acclaimed performances as Jean Valjean in the musical Les Misérables, playing the role in the Queen's Theatre in London, the Les Misérables: 25th Anniversary Concert in October 2010, and in the Broadway revival. He most recently starred as Billy Bigelow in the West End production of Carousel in 2017. On Broadway he was most recently seen in the lead role in Finding Neverland on Broadway. As well, Boe shared a Tony Award with the other members of the ensemble cast of Baz Luhrmann's 2002 revival of La bohème in 2003. He has sold over one million albums in the U.K.

Related Articles






From This Author Stephanie Wild



  • VIDEO: Watch Alfie Boe Perform a Medley of Songs From His Upcoming Album 'As Time Goes By'
  • Is a Revival of FRANKIE AND JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE in the Works, Starring Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon?
  • Wake Up With BWW 11/13: Danny Burstein Hosts BROADWAY SALUTES, and More!
  • Wake Up With BWW 11/12: Sutton Foster and Gavin Creel in MY ONE AND ONLY, and More!
  • North Carolina Residents Hold Prayer Circle For 'Inappropriate' Play Held at School
  • Photo Flash: UConn Dramatic P.A.W.S. Presents HEATHERS

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE