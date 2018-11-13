VIDEO: Watch Alfie Boe Perform a Medley of Songs From His Upcoming Album 'As Time Goes By'

Alfie Boe took to Twitter this morning to promote his upcoming album 'As Time Goes By.' Boe posted a video of a performance of a medley of songs from the album. Watch it below!

Check out this medley of songs from my new album 'As Time Goes By', out 23rd November! Watch the full video here ???? https://t.co/mVlZgdBIhe pic.twitter.com/zEOnEHGezK - Alfie Boe (@AlfieBoe) November 13, 2018

The album will be released on November 23. The tracklist is as follows:

La Vie En Rose Moonlight Serenade (Solo) Sing Sing Sing Stompin at the Savoy (duet with Kara Tointon) Nightingale Sang in B Square - (duet with Brennyn Lark) The Way You Look Tonight Minnie the Moocher (duet with Kelsey Grammer) As Time Goes By My Funny Valentine Ain't Misbehavin' Mood Indigo I Don't Stand a Ghost of a Chance

Click here for more information or to pre-order the album!

Alfie Boe is best known for his internationally critically acclaimed performances as Jean Valjean in the musical Les Misérables, playing the role in the Queen's Theatre in London, the Les Misérables: 25th Anniversary Concert in October 2010, and in the Broadway revival. He most recently starred as Billy Bigelow in the West End production of Carousel in 2017. On Broadway he was most recently seen in the lead role in Finding Neverland on Broadway. As well, Boe shared a Tony Award with the other members of the ensemble cast of Baz Luhrmann's 2002 revival of La bohème in 2003. He has sold over one million albums in the U.K.

Related Articles