Photo Coverage: Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel & More Take Bows in Roundabout's MY ONE AND ONLY Benefit!

Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company presented a special one-night-only Benefit Musical Performance of My One and Only, the award-winning musical comedy by Peter Stone and Timothy S. Mayer with music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin. The event was led by Sutton Foster ("Edythe Herbert") and Gavin Creel ("Captain Billy Buck Chandler"), with Heidi Blickenstaff ("Mickey"), Ted Louis Levy ("Mr. Magix"), Michael Park ("Prince Nicolai") and Lance Roberts ("Rev. J.D. Montgomery").

The cast of My One and Only will also include Darius Barnes, Joe Beauregard, Ward Billeisen, Jessica Bishop, Preston Truman Boyd, Maria Briggs, James Brown III, C.K. Edwards, Shonica Gooden, Robert Hartwell, Eloise Kropp, Ross Lekites, Kevin Munhall, Noah Ricketts, Allison Semmes, Avery Smith, Dennis Stowe and Yuka Takara.

From the airfield to the aquacade, this smash musical transports you across the carefree, jazz-charged world of 1927. A songbook of 16 of George and Ira's classics-including "Funny Face," "Nice Work If You Can Get It," and "How Long Has This Been Goin' On?"-launches the story of a heartsick aviator (Creel), a cross-channel swimmer (Foster), and the hilarious highs and lows of their unstoppable romance. He loves, and she loves, and they'll cross land, sea and sky to find a way to be together. 'S wonderful, 's marvelous-and 's taking flight for one night only. My One and Only won three Tony Awards when it was originally presented in 1983 starring Tommy Tune and Twiggy.

Proceeds from My One and Only will benefit Roundabout's Musical Theatre Fund which is dedicated to preserving this great American art form by bringing familiar and lesser-known works to a new generation of theatregoers, like this spring's Kiss Me, Kate.

Check out photos from inside the big night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY



The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY



The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY



The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY



The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY



The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY



The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY



The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY



The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY



The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY



The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY



The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY



The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY



The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY



Joel Grey



Joe Tippett, Sara Bareilles, Betsy Wolfe, Henry Gottfried



Noah Ricketts



Noah Ricketts



Ross Lekites



Ross Lekites



Lance Roberts



Lance Roberts



Rob Ashford



Rob Ashford



Shonica Gooden



Shonica Gooden



AllisonSemmes



Allison Semmes



Yuka Takara



Yuka Takara



Maria Briggs



Maria Briggs



Jessica Bishop



Jessica Bishop



Joe Beauregard



Joe Beauregard



Heidi Blickenstaff



Heidi Blickenstaff



Robert Hartwell, Kevin Munhall



Robert Hartwell, Kevin Munhall



Margo Siebert, Kevin Munhall



Margo Siebert, Kevin Munhall



Sutton Foster



Sutton Foster



C.K. Edwards



C.K. Edwards



Gavin Creel



Gavin Creel



Avery Smith



Avery Smith