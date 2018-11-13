ROUNDABOUT THEATRE COMPANY
Photo Coverage: Sutton Foster, Gavin Creel & More Take Bows in Roundabout's MY ONE AND ONLY Benefit!

Nov. 13, 2018  

Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company presented a special one-night-only Benefit Musical Performance of My One and Only, the award-winning musical comedy by Peter Stone and Timothy S. Mayer with music and lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin. The event was led by Sutton Foster ("Edythe Herbert") and Gavin Creel ("Captain Billy Buck Chandler"), with Heidi Blickenstaff ("Mickey"), Ted Louis Levy ("Mr. Magix"), Michael Park ("Prince Nicolai") and Lance Roberts ("Rev. J.D. Montgomery").

The cast of My One and Only will also include Darius Barnes, Joe Beauregard, Ward Billeisen, Jessica Bishop, Preston Truman Boyd, Maria Briggs, James Brown III, C.K. Edwards, Shonica Gooden, Robert Hartwell, Eloise Kropp, Ross Lekites, Kevin Munhall, Noah Ricketts, Allison Semmes, Avery Smith, Dennis Stowe and Yuka Takara.

From the airfield to the aquacade, this smash musical transports you across the carefree, jazz-charged world of 1927. A songbook of 16 of George and Ira's classics-including "Funny Face," "Nice Work If You Can Get It," and "How Long Has This Been Goin' On?"-launches the story of a heartsick aviator (Creel), a cross-channel swimmer (Foster), and the hilarious highs and lows of their unstoppable romance. He loves, and she loves, and they'll cross land, sea and sky to find a way to be together. 'S wonderful, 's marvelous-and 's taking flight for one night only. My One and Only won three Tony Awards when it was originally presented in 1983 starring Tommy Tune and Twiggy.

Proceeds from My One and Only will benefit Roundabout's Musical Theatre Fund which is dedicated to preserving this great American art form by bringing familiar and lesser-known works to a new generation of theatregoers, like this spring's Kiss Me, Kate.

Check out photos from inside the big night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY

The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY

The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY

The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY

The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY

The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY

The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY

The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY

The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY

The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY

The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY

The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY

The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY

The cast of MY ONE AND ONLY

Joel Grey

Joe Tippett, Sara Bareilles, Betsy Wolfe, Henry Gottfried

Noah Ricketts

Noah Ricketts

Ross Lekites

Ross Lekites

Lance Roberts

Lance Roberts

Rob Ashford

Rob Ashford

Shonica Gooden

Shonica Gooden

AllisonSemmes

Allison Semmes

Yuka Takara

Yuka Takara

Maria Briggs

Maria Briggs

Jessica Bishop

Jessica Bishop

Joe Beauregard

Joe Beauregard

Heidi Blickenstaff

Heidi Blickenstaff

Robert Hartwell, Kevin Munhall

Robert Hartwell, Kevin Munhall

Margo Siebert, Kevin Munhall

Margo Siebert, Kevin Munhall

Sutton Foster

Sutton Foster

C.K. Edwards

C.K. Edwards

Gavin Creel

Gavin Creel

Avery Smith

Avery Smith

