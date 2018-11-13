WICKED
Click Here for More Articles on WICKED

Nancy Opel, Jamie Jackson, & Jesse JP Johnson Join Cast of WICKED

Nov. 13, 2018  

Nancy Opel, Jamie Jackson, & Jesse JP Johnson Join Cast of WICKED

The Broadway blockbuster Wicked will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this fall. Beginning Tuesday, November 20, Tony Award nominee Nancy Opel will assume the role of Madame Morrible and Jamie Jackson will assume the role of Doctor Dillamond. Jesse JP Johnson will assume the role of Boq on Tuesday, December 11.

They join a cast which currently includes Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda, Kevin Chamberlin as The Wizard, Ryan McCartan as Fiyero, and Kristen Martin as Nessarose. Isabel Keating (Madame Morrible) and Martin Moran (Dr. Dillamond) will play their final performances on Sunday, November 18. Jye Frasca (Boq) will play his final performance on Sunday, December 9.

Nancy Opel (Madame Morrible) has appeared in 15 Broadway shows including Beautiful, Honeymoon in Vegas, Cinderella, Memphis, Gypsy, Fiddler, Urinetown (Tony Award nomination), Triumph of Love, Anything Goes, Sunday in the Park with George, and Evita. Regional credits include Clue (Cape Playhouse), Follies (St. Louis Rep.), Prince of Broadway (Japan), Honeymoon in Vegas (Paper Mill Playhouse), Holiday Inn (St. Louis Muny), Hello, Dolly! (Ford's Theater, DC), and others. Off-Broadway: Curvy Widow, Toxic Avenger, My Deah, Polish Joke, Mere Mortals, All in the Timing, others. National Tour: The Drowsy Chaperone. TV: "The Big C," "Law & Order." www.nancyopel.com

Jamie Jackson (Doctor Dillamond) has appeared on Broadway in Doctor Zhivago, The Last Ship, and Soul Doctor and Off-Broadway in Sweeney Todd and 39 Steps. Lincoln Center: Secret Garden, Sweeney Todd. Tour: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Regional: Goodspeed, Pioneer, Fulton. TV: "Madam Secretary," "Quantico," "Get Down," "Elementary," "Chicago Fire," "Blacklist," "Blindspot," "The Family," "Mysteries of Laura," "Person of Interest," "Unforgettable," "Flight of Conchords." Film: Greatest Showman, Diverge, Rapid Eye Movement. With SoHee Youn, writing original musical, I Spy a Spy. www.jamiejackson.com

Jesse JP Johnson (Boq) is returning to the Broadway company of Wicked, where he was a member of the ensemble. He was last seen at the Palace Theatre inSpongeBob SquarePants the Musical, where he played many species of fish including Spongebob himself. Other Broadway/Tour credits: Wicked (1st Nat., Boq), Glory Days(Jack), 9 to 5, Grease (Doody), Xanadu (Sonny u/s), and Altar Boyz (Luke). www.jessejjams.com

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

buy tickets

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: A New Evan Has Been Found! Jimmy Awards Winner Andrew Barth Feldman Will Replace Taylor Trensch in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • Photo Flash: All New Production Photos of HADESTOWN, Featuring Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada, Patrick Page, and More!
  • Julius Thomas III & Donald Webber Jr. Will Lead Third National Tour of HAMILTON
  • Photo Flash: Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, and More Honor Craig Zadan and Neil Meron
  • VIDEO: Watch Donna Lynne Champlin Sing New Song 'I've Always Never Believed In You' From CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND
  • Exclusive Photo and Video: 10 ExtraOrdinary Days of A.R.T. - A Look Back On WAITRESS

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
    Â  Â 



      SHARE