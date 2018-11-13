Nancy Opel, Jamie Jackson, & Jesse JP Johnson Join Cast of WICKED

The Broadway blockbuster Wicked will welcome new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this fall. Beginning Tuesday, November 20, Tony Award nominee Nancy Opel will assume the role of Madame Morrible and Jamie Jackson will assume the role of Doctor Dillamond. Jesse JP Johnson will assume the role of Boq on Tuesday, December 11.

They join a cast which currently includes Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda, Kevin Chamberlin as The Wizard, Ryan McCartan as Fiyero, and Kristen Martin as Nessarose. Isabel Keating (Madame Morrible) and Martin Moran (Dr. Dillamond) will play their final performances on Sunday, November 18. Jye Frasca (Boq) will play his final performance on Sunday, December 9.

Nancy Opel (Madame Morrible) has appeared in 15 Broadway shows including Beautiful, Honeymoon in Vegas, Cinderella, Memphis, Gypsy, Fiddler, Urinetown (Tony Award nomination), Triumph of Love, Anything Goes, Sunday in the Park with George, and Evita. Regional credits include Clue (Cape Playhouse), Follies (St. Louis Rep.), Prince of Broadway (Japan), Honeymoon in Vegas (Paper Mill Playhouse), Holiday Inn (St. Louis Muny), Hello, Dolly! (Ford's Theater, DC), and others. Off-Broadway: Curvy Widow, Toxic Avenger, My Deah, Polish Joke, Mere Mortals, All in the Timing, others. National Tour: The Drowsy Chaperone. TV: "The Big C," "Law & Order." www.nancyopel.com

Jamie Jackson (Doctor Dillamond) has appeared on Broadway in Doctor Zhivago, The Last Ship, and Soul Doctor and Off-Broadway in Sweeney Todd and 39 Steps. Lincoln Center: Secret Garden, Sweeney Todd. Tour: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Regional: Goodspeed, Pioneer, Fulton. TV: "Madam Secretary," "Quantico," "Get Down," "Elementary," "Chicago Fire," "Blacklist," "Blindspot," "The Family," "Mysteries of Laura," "Person of Interest," "Unforgettable," "Flight of Conchords." Film: Greatest Showman, Diverge, Rapid Eye Movement. With SoHee Youn, writing original musical, I Spy a Spy. www.jamiejackson.com

Jesse JP Johnson (Boq) is returning to the Broadway company of Wicked, where he was a member of the ensemble. He was last seen at the Palace Theatre inSpongeBob SquarePants the Musical, where he played many species of fish including Spongebob himself. Other Broadway/Tour credits: Wicked (1st Nat., Boq), Glory Days(Jack), 9 to 5, Grease (Doody), Xanadu (Sonny u/s), and Altar Boyz (Luke). www.jessejjams.com

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

