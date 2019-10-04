Wake Up With BWW 10/4: AMERICAN UTOPIA Begins Previews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd first like to wish a happy first preview to American Utopia, which begins performances on Broadway tonight!

Casting has been announced for To Kill A Mockingbird' second year on Broadway. The cast will be led by Taylor Trensch, Kyle Scatliffe, and more!

Earlier this week, Freestyle Love Supreme officially opened on Broadway. We took you inside the big night with photos and video footage that you can check out below!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

by Review Roundups

Pasadena Playhouse presents the cult classic musical Little Shop of Horrors starring George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez, and Amber Riley! Read the reviews!. (more...)

2) Taylor Trensch, Kyle Scatliffe, and More Will Join TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

The complete Broadway cast has been announced for the second year of To Kill a Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel.. (more...)

3) Exclusive: Get A First Listen To The Tour Cast Of THE COLOR PURPLE

BroadwayWorld has a first listen to the 2019-20 North American tour cast of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE COLOR PURPLE. Preview performances will begin October 19, 2019 in Largo, Maryland at The Center for the Performing Arts at Prince George's Community College. The tour will have its official opening October 25, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana at The Mahalia Jackson Theatre.. (more...)

4) Tony Winner Anna Quayle Passes Away Age 86

Tony Award winning actress and comedienne Anna Quayle has passed away at age 86.. (more...)

5) Photo Coverage: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Celebrates Opening Night!

by Jennifer Broski

A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme opened just last night, October 2 at the Booth Theatre.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

American Utopia begins previews tonight!

Fresh off an acclaimed pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre, David Byrne's American Utopia will begin performances today - Friday, October 4 - at the intimate Hudson Theatre on Broadway. The once-in-a-lifetime Broadway event will celebrate opening night on Sunday, October 20.

BWW Exclusive: Hangin' with the Cast of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME on Opening Night!

The Booth Theatre is the place to be, as a new kind of show improved its way to the Broadway stage. A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme celebrated its opening night, joined by special guests Daveed Diggs, Wayne Brady, Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, and of course, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Watch as we take you inside the big night with the whole crew as they talk about their long journey to the Broadway stage!

Set Your DVR...

Kristin Chenoweth will appear on THE TALK and GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE today!

What we're watching: Get A First Look At Paper Mill's CHASING RAINBOWS

Don your ruby slippers and grab Toto as you take a peek inside Paper Mill Playhouse's New Jersey premiere of Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz, featuring a book by Marc Acito, musical adaptation & additional music by David Libby and conceived by and additional lyrics by Tina Marie Casamento.

Social Butterfly: THE SOUND INSIDE's Will Hochman Takes Over Instagram!

BroadwayWorld got an inside look at The Sound Inside yesterday as Will Hochman took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy.

See you bright and early Monday, BroadwayWorld!





