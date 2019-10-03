Taylor Trensch, Kyle Scatliffe, and More Will Join TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

The complete Broadway cast has been announced for the second year of To Kill A Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin's new play, directed by Bartlett Sher and based on Harper Lee's classic novel.

Beginning Tuesday, November 5, at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street), the cast will feature two-time Golden Globe Award winner and four-time Academy Award nominee Ed Harris as Atticus Finch, Nick Robinson as Jem Finch, Eliza Scanlen as Mayella Ewell, Kyle Scatliffe as Tom Robinson, LisaGay Hamilton as Calpurnia, Nina Grollman as Scout Finch, Taylor Trensch as Dill Harris, Manoel Felciano as Horace Gilmer, Russell Harvard as Link Deas and Boo Radley, M. Emmet Walsh as Judge Taylor, Patricia Conolly as Mrs. Dubose, Christopher Innvar as Sheriff Heck Tate, William Youmans as Mr. Roscoe and Dr. Reynolds, and ensemble members Rosalyn Coleman, Gene Gillette, Luke Smith, and Yaegel T. Welch. Original cast members Neal Huff and Ted Koch will be taking on the roles of Bob Ewell and Mr. Cunningham, respectively. Liv Rooth is reprising her role as Ms. Stephanie, and Rebecca Watson, Aubie Merrylees, David Manis, Baize Buzan, Steven Lee Johnson, and Geoffrey Allen Murphy will again be part of the production's ensemble.

To Kill a Mockingbird holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history, and has broken its own box office record for highest weekly gross eight times over. Since performances began on Thursday, November 1, 2018, To Kill A Mockingbird has not played to an empty seat in the Shubert Theatre, with capacity at 100% or greater for every performance.

This new cast of To Kill A Mockingbird replaces the original Broadway company, including 2019 Tony Award nominee Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch, 2019 Tony Award winner Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout Finch, LaTanya Richardson Jackson as Calpurnia, Will Pullen as Jem Finch, 2019 Tony Award nominee Gideon Glick as Dill Harris, Frederick Weller as Bob Ewell, Erin Wilhelmi as Mayella Ewell, Gbenga Akinnagbe as Tom Robinson, Dakin Matthews as Judge Taylor, Danny Wolohan as Boo Radley, Phyllis Somerville as Mrs. Dubose, Stark Sands as Horace Gilmer, Danny McCarthy as Sheriff Heck Tate, Jeff Still as Mr. Roscoe and Dr. Reynolds, and an ensemble that included Doron JePaul Mitchell and Shona Tucker.

Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee's enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus's daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur "Boo" Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.





