Tony Winner Anna Quayle Passes Away Age 86

Tony Award winning actress and comedienne Anna Quayle has passed away at age 86. She is best known for various roles in the 1962 Broadway production of Stop the World - I Want to Get Off which earned her the aforementioned award.

Her other West End and Broadway credits include Homage to T. S. Eliot, Stop the World - I Want to Get Off [West End], ...And Another Thing.

She can also be seen in the 1968 film Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Read more about Quayle in her obituary published by The Stage.

We are sad to hear of the death of Anna Quayle, who trained at RADA from 1955-56. Her wide-ranging career spanned TV, film and theatre, winning a Tony Award in 1963. She's remembered by many as Baroness Bomburst in the 1968 film of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. https://t.co/zLF59n6TDz - Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) (@RADA_London) October 3, 2019

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





