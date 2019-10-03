VIDEO: THE SOUND INSIDE's Will Hochman Takes Over Instagram!

BroadwayWorld got an inside look at The Sound Inside yesterday as Will Hochman took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy. Check it all out below!

Will is making his Broadway debut in The Sound Inside. He has been seen on stage in Sweat at the Mark Taper Forum, The Sound Inside at Williamstown Theatre Festival, and Dead Poets Society at Classic Stage Company. His film credits include Let Him Go, Critical Thinking, Paterno, and Love. He has also been seen on television in CBS's The Code. You can follow along with his adventures on Instagram @willhochman.

A Tenured Professor. A Talented Student. A Troubling Favor. The riveting and enthralling new play THE SOUND INSIDE is a stunningly suspenseful piece of theatre that proves: everyone has a story-the question is how it ends.

Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker leads the Broadway premiere of The Sound Inside, written by Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter), directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit). Previews are already underway for the play, which is set to open on October 17, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You