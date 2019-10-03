Photo Coverage: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Celebrates Opening Night!
A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme opened just last night, October 2 at the Booth Theatre.
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.
FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady, Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK the INC."
We're taking you inside opening night below!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
The cast of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wayne Brady, Chris Sullivan
Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aneesa Folds, Anthony Veneziale
Ashley Perez Flanagan, Daveed Diggs, Utkarsh Ambudkar
Aneesa Folds, Anthony Veneziale
Marc Mezvinsky, Chelsea Clinton
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vanessa Nadal
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wayne Brady
Wayne Brady, Maile Masako Brady
Ian Weinberger, Arthur Lewis
Veronica Jackson, Christopher Jackson
Ashley Perez Flanagan
James Monroe Iglehart and guest
