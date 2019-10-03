Photo Coverage: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Celebrates Opening Night!

A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme opened just last night, October 2 at the Booth Theatre.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady, Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK the INC."

We're taking you inside opening night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Wayne Brady, Chris Sullivan



Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wayne Brady, Chris Sullivan



Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wayne Brady, Chris Sullivan



James Monroe Iglehart



Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aneesa Folds, Anthony Veneziale



Christopher Jackson



Ashley Perez Flanagan, Daveed Diggs, Utkarsh Ambudkar



Aneesa Folds, Anthony Veneziale



The cast and creative team of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME



The cast and creative team of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME



The cast and creative team of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME



Matt Doyle



Marc Mezvinsky, Chelsea Clinton



Daveed Diggs



Daveed Diggs



Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vanessa Nadal



Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vanessa Nadal



Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail



Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wayne Brady



Wayne Brady, Maile Masako Brady



Andrew Bancroft



Andrew Bancroft



Utkarsh Ambudkar



Utkarsh Ambudkar



Christopher Jackson



Christopher Jackson



Ian Weinberger, Arthur Lewis



Ian Weinberger, Arthur Lewis



Chris Sullivan



Chris Sullivan



Veronica Jackson, Christopher Jackson



Veronica Jackson, Christopher Jackson



Ashley Perez Flanagan



Ashley Perez Flanagan



James Monroe Iglehart and guest



James Monroe Iglehart and guest



Aneesa Folds



Aneesa Folds