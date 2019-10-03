Freestyle Love Supreme
Photo Coverage: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Celebrates Opening Night!

Article Pixel Oct. 3, 2019  

A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme opened just last night, October 2 at the Booth Theatre.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady, Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK the INC."

We're taking you inside opening night below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

The cast of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

Wayne Brady, Chris Sullivan

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wayne Brady, Chris Sullivan

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wayne Brady, Chris Sullivan

James Monroe Iglehart

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aneesa Folds, Anthony Veneziale

Christopher Jackson

Ashley Perez Flanagan, Daveed Diggs, Utkarsh Ambudkar

Aneesa Folds, Anthony Veneziale

The cast and creative team of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

The cast and creative team of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

The cast and creative team of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME

Matt Doyle

Marc Mezvinsky, Chelsea Clinton

Daveed Diggs

Daveed Diggs

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vanessa Nadal

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Vanessa Nadal

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wayne Brady

Wayne Brady, Maile Masako Brady

Andrew Bancroft

Andrew Bancroft

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Christopher Jackson

Christopher Jackson

Ian Weinberger, Arthur Lewis

Ian Weinberger, Arthur Lewis

Chris Sullivan

Chris Sullivan

Veronica Jackson, Christopher Jackson

Veronica Jackson, Christopher Jackson

Ashley Perez Flanagan

Ashley Perez Flanagan

James Monroe Iglehart and guest

James Monroe Iglehart and guest

Aneesa Folds

Aneesa Folds

