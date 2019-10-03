BWW TV: Hangin' with the Cast of FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME on Opening Night!

The Booth Theatre was the place to be last night, as a new kind of show improved its way to the Broadway stage. A blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings, Freestyle Love Supreme celebrated its opening night, joined by special guests Daveed Diggs, Wayne Brady, Christopger Jackson, James Monroe Igleheart, and of course, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning suggestions from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's company includes Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Aneesa Folds, Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Kaila Mullady, Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK the INC."

Watch below as we take you inside the big night with the whole crew as they talk about their long journey to the Broadway stage!





