David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA Begins Broadway Previews Tomorrow; Rush Policy Announced

Fresh off an acclaimed pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre, David Byrne's American Utopia will begin performances tomorrow - Friday, October 4 - at the intimate Hudson Theatre on Broadway. The once-in-a-lifetime Broadway event will celebrate opening night on Sunday, October 20.

David Byrne's American Utopia is proud to partner with TodayTix in offering $39 mobile Rush tickets beginning at 10am each performance day. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app.

David Byrne's American Utopia delivers "an experience unlike anything else" (Billboard) and marks a major cultural milestone in the worlds of music and theatre. Innovative pop/rock icon David Byrne (Talking Heads, Here Lies Love) shares the spotlight with a diverse ensemble of 11 musical artists from around the globe.

David Byrne's American Utopia features David Byrne with Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III.

The design team includes Rob Sinclair (lighting) and Pete Keppler (sound). Karl Mansfield and Mauro Refosco are Musical Directors. Choreography and Musical Staging is by Annie-B Parson. Alex Timbers serves as Production Consultant.

American Utopia began as an album that David Byrne released on Nonesuch Records in March 2018. The recording was his first to reach #1 on the Album Chart and was also his first to reach the Top Five on the Billboard 200 chart. The theatrical concert, which includes songs from American Utopia along with songs from Talking Heads and his solo career, played more than 150 dates in 27 countries over nine months in 2018, and was named "Best International Contemporary Concert" at Australia's 2019 Helpmann Awards.

David Byrne's American Utopia will play on Broadway at Hudson Theatre, 141 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036 from October 4, 2019 to January 19, 2020. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.hudsonbroadway.com/ or by calling 855-801-5876.





