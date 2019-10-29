Wake Up With BWW 10/29: BANDSTAND Tour Begins, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The national tour of Bandstand kicks off today! Bandstand will launch its first national tour in College Station, TX on October 29-30, 2019!

Could Julie Andrews be returning to Broadway? The iconic star has revealed that she is open to the idea, should the right project come along!

Wicked has become the 5th longest-running Broadway show in history! Yesterday, Wicked played its 6,681st Broadway performance on Monday, October 28 at 7pm, surpassing Les Misérables as the 5th longest-running production.

Andile Gumbi, Former Simba in Broadway's The Lion King, has died in Israel, reportedly after suffering cardiac arrest which left him in a coma for several days.. (more...)

Julie Andrews is Open to the Idea of Returning to Broadway

Julie Andrews is no stranger to the stage, although it's been quite a while since she graced Broadway with her presence. However, according to Forbes, she has now revealed that she would be open to the idea of returning to the Great White Way.. (more...)

WICKED Becomes 5th Longest-Running Broadway Show Tonight

The international blockbuster WICKED played its 6,681st Broadway performance on Monday, October 28 at 7pm, surpassing Les Misérables to become the 5th longest-running production in Broadway history.. (more...)

Broadway on TV: Leslie Odom Jr., the Cast of BEETLEJUICE, & More for Week of October 28, 2019

by TV News Desk

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of October 28, 2019!. (more...)

Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Ends its Six-Year Run on Broadway

by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical ended its Broadway run yesterday, October 27th, 2019, after having played 60 preview and 2,418 regular performances, surpassing the original production of Annie and the landmark 1998 revival of Cabaret to become the 27th longest-running musical (and the 2nd longest running 'bio-musical') in Broadway history.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Bandstand kicks off its national tour today!

Bandstand will launch its first national tour in College Station, TX on October 29-30, 2019, following two preview performances in Oklahoma City, OK on October 25-26. Originally directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner andHamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, featuring music by Richard Oberacker with book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, this poignant and inspiring new American musical explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.

The national tour cast will star Zack Zaromatidis as Donny Novitski and Jennifer Elizabeth Smith as Julia Trojan. They will be joined by Roxy York (Mrs. June Adams), Rob Clove (Jimmy Campbell),Benjamin Powell (Davy Zlatic), Scott Bell (Nick Radel), Louis Jannuzzi III (Wayne Wright), and Jonmichael Tarleton (Johnny Simpson).

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, A STRANGE LOOP's Michael R. Jackson

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to playwright, composer, and lyricist Michael R. Jackson about Tori Amos's 1994 album "Under the Pink." They also discuss Liz Phair, Joni Mitchell, Mariah Carey, alt rock, Fiona Apple, "Show Boat," William Finn, "In Trousers," "Raisin," Sondheim, "Company," "Rent," and "Passing Strange." Michael talks about how he discovered his favorite songwriters and how they influenced his own writing process. Michael's acclaimed new musical "A Strange Loop" recently played to sold-out audiences, and the cast recording is now available from Broadway Records.

Listen here.

Set Your DVR...

Bobby Cannavale will appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

Jeremy O. Harris will appear on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Queen Latifah will appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

What we're watching: Eden Espinosa, Saycon Sengbloh & More Reunite for the Broadway Sessions Elphaball!

This past Thursday at Broadway Sessions was exceptionally "Wicked" at the 5th Annual Elphaball! We added some Glinda's into the mix this year an had an absolute blast. Our iconic lineup included Eden Espinosa, Saycon Sengbloh, Cassie Okenka, Kristy Cates, and Maddy Trumble with fierce special guests; Ally Ivey, Elizabeth McMonagle, Imari Hardon and Karine Hannah. We had such a blast celebrating the past, present, & future of a show that is so near and dear to us and theatre fans everywhere!

Social Butterfly: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME's Aneesa Folds Takes Over Instagram!

BroadwayWorld got an inside look at Freestyle Love Supreme yesterday as Aneesa Folds took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





