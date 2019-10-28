Broadway on TV: Leslie Odom Jr., the Cast of BEETLEJUICE, & More for Week of October 28, 2019
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of October 28, 2019!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! The cast of Beetlejuice, Leslie Odom Jr., and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, October 28
John Lithgow - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden
Tuesday, October 29
Bobby Cannavale - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon
Jeremy O. Harris - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers
Queen Latifah - GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Wednesday, October 30
Cynthia Erivo - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert
Kerry Washington - TODAY
Thursday, October 31
Cynthia Erivo - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers
Jordin Sparks - THE VIEW
The Cast of "Beetlejuice" - THE VIEW
Josh Groban - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Friday, November 1
Cynthia Ervio - CBS THIS MORNING
Leslie Odom Jr. - CBS THIS MORNING
