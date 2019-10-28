Broadway on TV: Leslie Odom Jr., the Cast of BEETLEJUICE, & More for Week of October 28, 2019

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of October 28, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! The cast of Beetlejuice, Leslie Odom Jr., and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, October 28

John Lithgow - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

Tuesday, October 29

Bobby Cannavale - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

Jeremy O. Harris - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Queen Latifah - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Wednesday, October 30

Cynthia Erivo - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Kerry Washington - TODAY

Thursday, October 31

Cynthia Erivo - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Jordin Sparks - THE VIEW

The Cast of "Beetlejuice" - THE VIEW

Josh Groban - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Friday, November 1

Cynthia Ervio - CBS THIS MORNING

Leslie Odom Jr. - CBS THIS MORNING

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!





Related Articles