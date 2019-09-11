Zack Zaromatidis and Jennifer Elizabeth Smith to Lead BANDSTAND on Tour

Work Light Productions announces the casting for the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Bandstand, which will launch its first national tour in College Station, TX on October 29-30, 2019, following two preview performances in Oklahoma City, OK on October 25-26. Originally directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner andHamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, featuring music by Richard Oberacker with book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, this poignant and inspiring new American musical explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.

The national tour cast will star Zack Zaromatidis as Donny Novitski and Jennifer Elizabeth Smith as Julia Trojan. They will be joined by Roxy York (Mrs. June Adams), Rob Clove (Jimmy Campbell),Benjamin Powell (Davy Zlatic), Scott Bell (Nick Radel), Louis Jannuzzi (Wayne Wright), and Jonmichael Tarleton (Johnny Simpson).

The cast also includes Shaunice Alexander, Beth Anderson, Michael Bingham, Milena J. Comeau, Ryan P. Cyr, Sarah Dearstyne, Michael Hardenberg, Andre Malcolm, Kaitlyn Mayse, Matthew Mucha, Mallory Nolting, Taylor Okey, Katie Pohlman, Oz Shoshan, and Cameron Turner.

It's 1945. As America's soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind. When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans that gives them the purpose they so desperately need. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

The award-winning Bandstand design team includes Tony Award nominee David Korins and associate Justin West (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Jeff Croiter (­­Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Nevin Steinberg (Original Broadway Sound Design), David Thomas (Tour Sound Design), J. Jared Janas and Dave Bova(Makeup, Hair and Wig Design), Tony Award nominee Greg Anthony Rassen (Co-Orchestrator and Music Arranger), Tony Award winner and 2017 Tony Award nominee Bill Elliott (Co-Orchestrator), Fred Lassen (Music Supervisor), Gina Rattan (Tour Director), with choreography restaged and additional choreography by Marc Heitzman. Tour Casting by Kate Lumpkin, CSA.

