Stage and Screen Actor Andile Gumbi, Former Simba in Broadway's THE LION KING, Has Died at 36

Andile Gumbi, Former Simba in Broadway's The Lion King, has died in Israel, reportedly after suffering cardiac arrest which left him in a coma for several days.

Gubmi was in Israel playing the lead role of King Nebuchadnezzar in a musical production called Daniel The Musical at the Jerusalem Theatre.

In a Facebook post on 16 October 2019, the musical production said Gumbi was rushed to hospital after his condition deteriorated when he suffered the arrest and had to be resuscitated.

The production announced the actor's passing with great sadness in a Facebook post:

Gumbi's Theatre credits included: Lalela; The Lion King (Sydney, Melbourne, Shanghai and Johannesburg); Ntsikana (DUT); Nkonyeni High (DUT and Bloemfontein); Dance Through Me (Black Bird Productions, Australia). Television: Good Friday Appeal; Carols By Candlelight (both in Australia). Film: Performed on the soundtrack of Elephant Tales. Other: A member of Abanqobi Musical Group from 1999-2004; Wrote the short film Garden of Gethsmane for Roar-Shorts.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You