Julie Andrews is Open to the Idea of Returning to Broadway
Julie Andrews is no stranger to the stage, although it's been quite a while since she graced Broadway with her presence.
However, according to Forbes, she has now revealed that she would be open to the idea of returning to the Great White Way.
"It depends on what it would be, and if I am feeling able, and God knows what," she said.
Andrews was last on Broadway in 1995 in Victor/Victoria. Previous to that, she starred in Camelot and My Fair Lady, among others.
During her last appearance on Broadway, Andrews suffered many illnesses, including issues with her larynx that required a surgery. The operation was botched, causing Andrews to lose her singing voice.
Read more on Forbes.
Julie Andrews is an Oscar-winning actress and singer famous for her prolific Broadway and film career in such classics as My Fair Lady, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Camelot, Mary Poppins, The Sound of Music, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Victor/Victoria and The Princess Diaries. Julie Andrews was born on October 1, 1935, in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, England. She was a hit on the English stage before duplicating that success on Broadway, where she received Tony Award nominations for her roles in My Fair Lady, Camelot and Victor/Victoria. She won an Academy Award for playing the title role in Mary Poppins and was also nominated for her performance in The Sound of Music. Andrews later worked on a number acclaimed films with husband Blake Edwards, and was made an English dame in 2000.
