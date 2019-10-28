BWW TV: Eden Espinosa, Saycon Sengbloh & More Reunite for the Broadway Sessions Elphaball!

This past Thursday at Broadway Sessions was exceptionally "Wicked" at the 5th Annual Elphaball! We added some Glinda's into the mix this year an had an absolute blast. Our iconic lineup included Eden Espinosa, Saycon Sengbloh, Cassie Okenka, Kristy Cates, and Maddy Trumble with fierce special guests; Ally Ivey, Elizabeth McMonagle, Imari Hardon and Karine Hannah. We had such a blast celebrating the past, present, & future of a show that is so near and dear to us and theatre fans everywhere!

Broadway Sessions will be back with our ALL-STAR Open Mic Party on November 7th. Along with our open mic where audience members can get up and share the song in their heart, we will be joined by cast members from Mean Girls, Be More Chill, Les Miserables, and more! Never too early to make a reservation!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every other Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 10:30. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.





