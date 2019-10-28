Photo Coverage: BEAUTIFUL Ends its Six-Year Run on Broadway

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical ended its Broadway run yesterday, October 27th, 2019, after having played 60 preview and 2,418 regular performances, surpassing the original production of Annie and the landmark 1998 revival of Cabaret to become the 27th longest-running musical (and the 2nd longest running "bio-musical") in Broadway history.

We're taking you inside the show's final performance. Check out photos of the final curtain call below!

For almost six years, Beautiful, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Carole King musical, has thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

From the string of pop classics she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, Beautiful takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember - and a story you'll never forget.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



The Closing Cast of Beautiful The Carole King Musical



Sarah Bockel



Sarah Bockel



Liz Larsen



The Cast of Beautiful take Closing Night Bows



Sarah Bockel



Sarah Bockel



Sarah Bockel



Chilina Kennedy, Ben Jacoby, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Cory Jeacoma, Sarah Bockel and the cast of Beautiful



Sarah Bockel, Paul Anthony Stewart and Liz Larsen



Douglas McGrath (Book)



Paul Blake



Cast, Crew, Creative and past cast members say goodbye



Cast, Crew, Creative and past cast members say goodbye



Sarah Bockel and Chilina Kennedy